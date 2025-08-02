'Who Will I Hug After Taking 5 Wickets': Mohammed Siraj Opens On His Conversation With Jasprit Bumrah Before Leaving England - WATCH

After producing impressive bowling performance in the ongoing fifth Test against England, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj opened up on his conversation with team mate Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the team because of workload management issues.

The 31-year-old Bumrah, who played three matches during the England tour, was released from India’s squad on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Oval.

In Bumrah's absence, Siraj led from the front and finished with four wickets (4/86), including massive wickets of Joe Root and Harry Brook, who played a key role in dismissing England for 247 in their first innings on Friday.

Following his impressive four wicket haul, Siraj said heart-warming things for his bowling partner.

"I told Jasprit Bumrah, 'Why are you leaving? Whom would I hug after taking five wickets? He said, ‘I’ll be here. You just take the five," Siraj shared in a video posted by the BCCI.

The trust, the belief and enjoying each other's success



Prasidh Krishna and Mohd. Siraj sum up #TeamIndia's spirited comeback with the ball



WATCH #ENGvIND | @prasidh43 | @mdsirajofficialhttps://t.co/4XnX47iy0S — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, who also picked up four wickets, also spoke about the bonding among the Indian fast bowling group.

"Siraj and I have been playing together for five years, including in the IPL. We talk a lot off the field. Same with Akash Deep - the fast bowling group is looking really sharp," Prasidh said.

As many as 16 wickets fell on the second day of the fifth Test as pacers dominated the proceedings leaving the match perfectly poised for an exciting finish. After bowling England for 247 in their first innings, India started their innings on Day 3 with a 52-run lead with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep at the crease.

Hosts England are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match series against India.