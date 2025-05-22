Who Will Lead India In Tests? BCCI Set To Announce Squad On ‘THIS’ Date - Check Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India's Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England on May 24, 2025. This announcement will mark the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket, following the recent retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

According to Media Reports, it is believed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar could announce the squad in a press conference on the same day in Mumbai. “There has been some confusion on whether the squad would come out on May 24 or 25. But the last time, it was heard that May 24 is the likely date of the men’s Test squad announcement and also the unveiling of the new Test skipper.”

Shubman Gill, currently leading the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, is the frontrunner to assume the Test captaincy. His leadership experience and consistent performance make him a strong candidate. However, other names like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are also being considered for leadership roles, depending on fitness and strategic considerations.

The Times of India

The squad is expected to feature a blend of experienced players and emerging talents. Notable contenders include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, all of whom have shown promising performances in domestic and A-team matches.

The England tour will commence with a warm-up match against India A on June 13 at Beckenham, followed by the Test series starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

India A Squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey

This series is part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle, and the new-look Indian team will aim to start strong in challenging English conditions.