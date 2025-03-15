Who Will Open For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2025? A 'Good Headache' For Management

KL Rahul – The Automatic Choice

Delhi Capitals secured KL Rahul in the 2025 mega-auction, making him a likely first-choice opener. Rahul’s consistent record as an opener and his ability to anchor the innings make him a key figure in DC’s batting lineup. Given his proven track record, Delhi Capitals are unlikely to disrupt his momentum by shifting him from the top order.

DC's first choice can be KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk, the young Australian sensation who made an impressive debut in IPL 2024. He scored 330 runs in 9 innings, showcasing his powerful shot-making and solid temperament under pressure. His aggressive approach at the top could perfectly complement Rahul’s steady style. Jake's ability to take on bowlers early in the innings could provide Delhi Capitals with the perfect start in the powerplay.

Another solid option is Faf du Plessis, a veteran of the IPL with an impressive track record for both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. His ability to play long innings, combined with his aggressive mindset, makes him an ideal partner for Rahul. Faf’s experience in high-pressure situations could provide stability at the top and allow Rahul to play more freely.

Abhishek Porel, retained by Delhi Capitals in the 2025 mega-auction, is another viable option. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman had a strong season in IPL 2024, scoring 327 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.70. His left-handed batting style could create a valuable left-right combination with Rahul, adding strategic depth to DC’s lineup.

What’s The Best Combination?

Delhi Capitals’ most balanced opening combination appears to be KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Rahul’s stability and Jake’s explosive power could give DC the edge in the powerplay, helping them build strong starts consistently. However, the team management could also experiment by pairing Rahul with Faf du Plessis or Abhishek Porel, depending on match conditions and opposition strengths. Rahul’s adaptability across various batting positions gives DC the flexibility to adjust their strategy throughout the tournament.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Schedule

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in Vishakhapatnam on March 24.

DC vs LSG, March 24 - Vishakhapatnam - 7:30 PM

DC vs SRH, March 30 - Vishakhapatnam - 3:30 PM

CSK vs DC, April 5 - Chennai - 7:30 PM

RCB vs DC, April 10 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

DC vs MI, April 13 - Delhi - 7:30 PM

DC vs RR, April 16 - Delhi - 7:30 PM

GT vs DC, April 19 - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM

LSG vs DC, April 22 - Lucknow - 7:30 PM

DC vs RCB, April 27 - Delhi - 7:30 PM

DC vs KKR, April 29 - Delhi - 7:30 PM

SRH vs DC, May 5 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM

PBKS vs DC, May 8 - Dharamsala - 7:30 PM

DC vs GT, May 11 - Delhi - 7:30 PM

MI vs DC, May 15 - Mumbai - 7:30 PM