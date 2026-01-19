Who Will Replace Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026 If BCB Pulls Out?
Scotland are poised to replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026 if the BCB withdraws after the January 21 ICC deadline, thanks to superior rankings, recent form, and logistical readiness.
- Scotland lead the race to replace Bangladesh due to higher ICC T20I rankings and recent World Cup success.
- The ICC has rejected venue change and group swap requests from the BCB ahead of the January 21 deadline.
- A Bangladesh withdrawal could reshape Group C and accelerate Scotland’s rise in global T20 cricket.
With the January 21 deadline looming, the ICC stands at a crossroads over Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. If the Bangladesh Cricket Board fails to confirm its willingness to play matches in India, the tournament will move on without the Tigers. The focus has now shifted to one pressing question. Who replaces Bangladesh if the BCB withdraws?
ICC Ultimatum Brings Replacement Scenario Into Play
The International Cricket Council has made its position clear. Bangladesh must accept the existing schedule or face replacement. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has pushed for a venue shift away from India, citing security concerns, but the ICC has rejected requests for a group swap or alternative locations. With no compromise reached, contingency plans are already in place. ICC regulations allow for a replacement based on rankings and recent performance to preserve competitive balance.
ICC Rankings Give Scotland a Clear Edge
At the heart of the decision lies the ICC T20I Team Rankings. Scotland national cricket team currently sit 12th, ahead of the Netherlands, UAE, and Papua New Guinea. This ranking alone places Scotland first in line if Bangladesh exit the tournament. The ICC has followed this model before. In previous global events, the highest-ranked eligible side has been drafted in to avoid disruption. Scotland fits that criteria perfectly.
Strong Recent T20 World Cup Performances
Scotland’s case is strengthened by results on the field. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, they reached the Super 12 stage and produced one of the tournament’s most talked-about matches, pushing Australia deep in a dramatic high-scoring contest. They also recorded wins over Namibia and Oman, proving they can handle tournament pressure. In the 2025 qualification cycle, Scotland defeated Zimbabwe and UAE in must-win games, underlining consistency rather than one-off surprises.
Commercial and Logistical Advantages
From an ICC standpoint, Scotland also tick practical boxes. As a European Associate nation, they face fewer visa hurdles for travel to India. Broadcasters see value too. Players like George Munsey and Brandon McMullen have already drawn interest in franchise leagues, adding familiarity for global audiences. This combination of competitiveness, logistics, and marketability makes Scotland the safest replacement option.
What Happens If Bangladesh Officially Withdraws?
If the BCB confirms non-participation after January 21, the ICC is expected to act swiftly. Scotland would be slotted directly into Group C, inheriting Bangladesh’s fixtures without altering the tournament structure. Their potential tournament opener is scheduled against West Indies on February 7, giving the Scots minimal adjustment time but a clear stage to announce themselves.
Bigger Implications for Bangladesh Cricket
For Bangladesh, withdrawal would come at a heavy cost. Financial losses, reduced global exposure, and strained relations with the ICC could follow. It would also dent the team’s momentum at a time when senior players are nearing transition phases. For Scotland, however, the opportunity could redefine their cricketing trajectory. A late call-up into the T20 World Cup would validate years of progress and strengthen the case for more Associate teams at global events.
