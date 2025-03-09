Who Will Replace Injured Virat Kohli In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final? KL Rahul To Bat At No.3, Rishabh Pant In

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has reached its climax as India takes on New Zealand in a high-stakes final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With both teams eager to etch their names in history, the big question remains—will Team India make a surprise change in the playing XI, especially if Virat Kohli is unavailable?

Virat Kohli's Injury Scare – Will He Play?

In a shocking turn of events, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli suffered a minor injury during India's final practice session before the grand finale. The 35-year-old was seen limping off after taking a hit near his knee, raising concerns among fans and pundits alike. However, the team management has assured that the injury is not severe and that Kohli should be fit for the final. If the worst-case scenario arises and he is ruled out, Rohit Sharma is expected to push KL Rahul to No. 3, with Rishabh Pant stepping into the playing XI as the only available specialist batter in the squad.

Will India Stick with Varun Chakravarthy?

India has maintained a consistent playing XI throughout the tournament, but Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir might be tempted to tweak the lineup based on the conditions. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the standout performer in India's last encounter against New Zealand, dismantling their batting lineup with a sensational five-wicket haul. Given his match-winning performance, Chakravarthy is likely to retain his place in the final, making it difficult for Kuldeep Yadav to break back into the team.

However, if India decides to bolster their pace attack, Harshit Rana could get a surprise call-up, replacing Kuldeep. The Dubai pitch, which has been slow and dry throughout the tournament, is expected to favor spinners, making India's selection dilemma even more intriguing.

New Zealand's Injury Concern – Will Matt Henry Play?

While India contemplates its final XI, New Zealand has injury concerns of its own. Key pacer Matt Henry is racing against time to be fit for the final after picking up a niggle in the semi-finals. Though he bowled in the nets, his availability will be determined on match day. If Henry fails to recover, Jacob Duffy is expected to slot into the playing XI as a like-for-like replacement.

India's Likely Playing XI for the Final

Rohit Sharma (c) – The captain has been in sublime form and will look to lead from the front.

Shubman Gill – A reliable opener who has provided strong starts throughout the tournament.

Virat Kohli/KL Rahul – If fit, Kohli will take his usual No. 3 spot; otherwise, Rahul is expected to move up.

Shreyas Iyer – One of India's most consistent batters in the tournament, Iyer will look to anchor the middle order.

KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk) – Rahul retains the wicketkeeper role unless Pant is drafted in as a replacement for Kohli.

Hardik Pandya – The all-rounder provides balance with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel – A key spin-bowling all-rounder who adds depth to the batting lineup.

Ravindra Jadeja – The experienced all-rounder’s presence will be crucial in both departments.

Varun Chakravarthy – India’s X-factor spinner who could trouble the Kiwi batters again.

Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar – If India opts for an extra spinner, Sundar could come in for Kuldeep.

Mohammed Shami – The leading pacer spearheading India's bowling attack.

New Zealand's Predicted XI for the Final