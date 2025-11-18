Who Will Replace Shubman Gill? Nitish Reddy Recalled as India Faces IND vs SA 2nd Test Dilemma

As India prepare for a must-win clash in the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati, uncertainty looms large over captain Shubman Gill, whose neck injury has kept fans, selectors, and team management anxiously waiting. In a significant development ahead of the crucial match, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been asked to rejoin the Test squad, setting off intense speculation about India’s playing XI and the leadership group going into the second Test.

Gill, who suffered a sudden neck spasm during the 1st Test in Kolkata, was forced to retire hurt after facing just three balls. The incident not only derailed India’s innings but also raised alarm bells about his availability for the remainder of the series. Although the BCCI later confirmed that Gill had been hospitalized for precautionary scans under the supervision of Dr. Dinesh Pardiwala and subsequently discharged, the board has maintained that his chances of featuring in the second Test remain “50-50.”

Gill’s Fitness: The Biggest Question Before Guwahati Test

Gill is expected to travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday—though, in the worst-case scenario, he may fly on Thursday—giving the medical staff limited time to assess his match readiness. For a Test match of such significance, India will not risk their captain unless fully fit, especially given his importance at the top order and as the team’s tactical anchor.

The Indian captain's injury has now become the central storyline heading into the second Test. His sudden collapse after attempting a sweep shot in the first innings left fans stunned, and his absence for the remainder of the match contributed heavily to India’s struggles. With the hosts already trailing in the series, Gill’s uncertain status has only deepened India’s selection puzzles.

Nitish Reddy Recalled: India’s Backup Plan Activated

In response to the fast-evolving situation, India have recalled Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had originally been released from the Test squad to participate in the India A one-day series against South Africa A. According to reports from the Times of India, Reddy is expected to join the squad early and will attend the optional training session at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Reddy was part of the squad for the opening Test before being temporarily released for A-team duties, reflecting his rising stock in Indian cricket. His return signals that the team management is preparing for all possibilities—including the scenario in which Gill does not recover in time.

Who Will Replace Shubman Gill? Options India Are Considering

If Gill is ruled out, India’s reshuffle will depend on whether they prioritize stability, experience, or balance. Here are the top contenders:

1. Nitish Kumar Reddy – The Likely Replacement

With Reddy already summoned back, he appears the frontrunner. His ability to contribute both with bat and ball adds depth, and his familiarity with the squad gives him an edge.

2. KL Rahul – Leadership and Experience

Rahul could be pushed up the order if India prefer experience at the top. However, this move hinges on whether the management wants to disrupt his current batting role.

3. Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal – Fresh Faces for a Big Test

Both talented left-handers offer promise, stability, and youth—ideal ingredients for a pressure game. But neither has been tested in a match of this magnitude.