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Who will replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 after 2027 World Cup? Ex-India opener backs Mumbai Indians' star; Here's why

Replacing Virat Kohli at No. 3 in Indian batting lineup in One-Day Internationals after the 2027 ODI World Cup is widely viewed as one of modern cricket's most daunting transitions.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Who will replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 after 2027 World Cup? Ex-India opener backs Mumbai Indians' star; Here's why
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Who will replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 after 2027 World Cup? Ex-India opener backs Mumbai Indians' star; Here's why
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