Virat Kohli has been the cornerstone of Indian batting the mainstay at No. 3 in ODI cricket for more than 15 years, amassing over 15,000 runs and more than 50 centuries while establishing himself as one of the format's greatest batters and replacing him will be no easy task in the coming future.
However, with discussions gathering momentum around India's long-term roadmap after senior stalwarts step away, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has thrown his weight behind a distinctive candidate: Mumbai Indians and Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma.
Notably, the 37-year-old Kohli has already indicated that the 2027 tournament will be his last ODI World Cup.
"For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India," Virat told broadcaster JioStar, adding that his motivation is to leave everything on the field and win the title.
That leaves a large hole in the position he has made his own for more than a decade, the role in which he became the master of chases and one of the format’s defining players.
Versatility And Temperament
While popular sentiment often points toward regular top-order names like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 spot, Jaffer believes Varma possesses the ideal technical foundation and tactical flexibility to take over the crucial anchor-and-accelerate position.
"It feels great to see his versatility. He (Tilak) previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.
Tilak first broke through on the grand stage with Mumbai Indians, quickly establishing a reputation as a calm head under pressure who could absorb early collapses or launch counterattacks at will. That adaptability across gears is a hallmark of successful top-order batters in the 50-over game.
The Left-Hand Advantage
Beyond tactical flexibility, Wasim Jaffer emphasized that having a left-hander at one-drop creates significant strategic value for India's future lineup.
Balancing the transition: With Yashasvi Jaiswal viewed as a frontline candidate to inherit Rohit Sharma's mantle at the top, Jaffer noted that slotting Varma at No. 3 would ensure sustained left-right disruption through the middle overs.
Disrupting bowling plans: A left-hander at No. 3 challenges orthodox spin match-ups and forces opposition captains to constantly adjust field settings early in the innings.
"When Virat and Rohit leave, Rohit, obviously, is a top-order batter, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace him, but I feel there will be a left-handed batter in Virat’s place. He has that game; we saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily," Jaffer said.
Tilak has only featured in a handful of ODIs to date, often floating across Nos. 3, 4, and 5. However, his technique against both pace and spin suggests he is far from just a short-format slogger.
Jaffer On Abhishek's Evolution
Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer also praised Abhishek Sharma’s recent development, highlighting how the young batter has matured significantly in recent times.
"It seems that Abhishek has matured a bit. He takes a little time, and the assurance is visible now, although this format doesn’t give you a lot of time. His earlier approach was to try to hit a six on the first ball. Now, he has understood that it was the wrong approach," Jaffer observed.
With Kohli still targeting one final World Cup, the succession remains a question for after 2027 rather than an immediate vacancy.
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