In a major development ahead of IPL 2026, Sanju Samson will remain with Rajasthan Royals (RR), putting an end to weeks of trade speculations involving the star wicketkeeper-batter. Despite murmurs linking Samson to heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RR has firmly shut down any talk of a trade, reiterating their commitment to the 30-year-old captain.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rajasthan Royals have decided against trading any player from their current squad, making it clear that Samson is an integral part of the team’s long-term plans.

“Sanju Samson is very much a part of the Royals’ set-up and the undisputed captain of the team,” a franchise source told TOI.

Trade Buzz Dies Down After Weeks of Intense Speculation

Rumours of Sanju Samson’s potential switch to CSK began in early July, with his agent reportedly liking a cryptic social media post hinting at a move. The chatter intensified after Samson’s underwhelming IPL 2025 season, during which he missed several matches due to injury and was briefly replaced as captain by Riyan Parag.

However, all doubts were laid to rest when RR’s Head of International Player Development, Siddhartha Lahiri, met Samson for an informal lunch, sharing a photo captioned: “Lunch with the skipper is always great fun.” The message subtly reaffirmed Samson's presence and leadership role within the RR camp.

Injuries, Form & the Rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sparked Rumours

The speculation around Samson’s future was fueled by a combination of poor team performance and the rise of new talent. RR endured a disastrous IPL 2025, finishing 9th on the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. Samson himself played only 9 games, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.82, including a solitary fifty.

Adding fuel to the fire was the emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who replaced Samson at the top and instantly made headlines by becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history. His explosive batting raised questions about RR’s leadership direction and batting order for the future.

Samson’s Response: Calm and Collected

Amid all the noise, Samson maintained a dignified silence. When asked by reporters about the possibility of a switch to CSK, the Kerala cricketer replied in Malayalam: “Onnum parayanilla”, which translates to “I have nothing to say.” His calm demeanour in the face of speculation only added to the intrigue, but now, with RR’s stand confirmed, the speculation has been firmly shut down.

Why RR Sticking With Samson Makes Sense

Despite an injury-hit campaign, RR’s loyalty to Sanju Samson is hardly surprising. The franchise has built its core around him, and his leadership has previously guided the Royals to playoffs. Samson is also one of the few players in the IPL who brings the rare combination of tactical awareness, consistent middle-order runs, and an astute cricketing brain—making him a valuable asset both on and off the field.

Moreover, retaining Samson ensures continuity in the dressing room, especially with a young crop of players like Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Suryavanshi looking to cement their place under experienced leadership.