Who Will Win Asia Cup 2025? Sehwag Tips Team India Under Suryakumar Yadav To Reign Supreme

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that the Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has the potential to reclaim continental glory in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. With India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE, Sehwag feels the team’s mix of youthful exuberance and experienced campaigners makes them strong contenders.

“This Indian team has the right blend of youth and experience, and under Surya's fearless leadership, they can dominate Asia once again,” Sehwag said while speaking at the launch of Sony Sports Network’s ‘RagRagMeinBharat’ campaign. “His attacking mindset suits the T20 format perfectly, and if the team continues with the same intent, I have no doubt India can lift the trophy.”

India’s Rich Asia Cup Legacy in T20 Format

India are no strangers to success in the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue lifted the inaugural T20 edition in 2016, and since then, the team has remained a formidable force in Asian cricket. With arch-rivals Pakistan in the same group, the stakes are already high. Fans across the subcontinent are eagerly awaiting the marquee India vs Pakistan clash, which promises to be one of the biggest cricketing spectacles of the year.

Group B features Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, ensuring the tournament will be filled with competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. All matches will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, two venues known for their spin-friendly pitches and high-pressure atmospheres.

Why Suryakumar Yadav’s Leadership Stands Out

Suryakumar Yadav, often hailed as India’s ‘Mr. 360° batter’, has made his name in world cricket with his fearless stroke play and innovative batting. Now entrusted with the responsibility of captaincy, his leadership style reflects the same boldness that defines his batting.

Unlike conventional leaders, Surya thrives on aggression, positivity, and backing his instincts. His ability to inspire young players while complementing the experienced core could be the X-factor for India in the Asia Cup 2025. With Shubman Gill as his deputy, the management has struck a balance between tactical stability and attacking flair.

Sehwag’s Emotional Connect With Cricket

Beyond tactical insights, Sehwag also highlighted the emotional impact of the game in India. Praising Sony Sports Network’s campaign, he said, “This campaign beautifully brings alive the heartbeat of Indian cricket. No matter which part of the country you belong to, when India plays, emotions unite us. I could feel that same passion in the film, and it’s this connect that makes cricket so powerful.”

This emotional connect will once again be on display when fans across the world tune in for the tournament, with the India-Pakistan encounter expected to break viewership records.

Key Battles to Watch in Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan: Always the showpiece game of any Asia Cup, this contest could decide the fate of Group A. Surya’s attacking approach will be tested against Pakistan’s fiery pace attack.

Spin in UAE Conditions: With matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, India’s spinners will play a critical role. Players like Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel could be match-winners on sluggish tracks.

Youth vs Experience: The leadership of Suryakumar backed by senior players, coupled with youngsters eager to prove their mettle, will determine how far India goes in the competition.

India’s Roadmap to the Trophy

The Asia Cup 2025 will be more than just a regional battle—it is also a preparatory ground for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Strong performances here will not only boost India’s confidence but also provide clarity on their best XI. If Surya’s fearless approach rubs off on the team, India could well script another memorable chapter in their rich Asia Cup history.