The stage is set at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a blockbuster IPL 2025 final. After 18 long seasons of heartbreaks and near misses, one of these two passionate fan-favourite franchises will finally break the jinx and lift their maiden IPL trophy.

It’s a clash rich with narratives – from Virat Kohli’s hunger for a title, to Shreyas Iyer’s tactical resurgence. But in a twist that’s grabbed headlines, every major AI prediction model – Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT – has unanimously backed RCB to emerge victorious. Let’s break down why.

Momentum and Match-Winners: Why AI Models Back RCB

RCB enters the final with undeniable momentum, having handed PBKS a crushing defeat in Qualifier 1. In that game, RCB bowled out Punjab for just 101 and chased the target in under 11 overs — a performance that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

Led by the red-hot Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets in 11 games), and the ever-reliable Suyash Sharma, RCB’s bowling unit has delivered under pressure. In the batting department, Virat Kohli continues to be the pillar with 614 runs at a strike rate of 144 and an average nearing 56. Partnering him, Phil Salt has added fireworks at the top.

AI models like Grok cited RCB’s formidable head-to-head advantage, superior bowling metrics, and psychological edge from their recent win as decisive factors. Add to that the insights from cricket experts like David Warner and Shane Watson, both tipping RCB for glory — it’s hard to ignore the weight of data.

Punjab Kings: The Underdogs With Bite

Make no mistake, PBKS is not here by fluke. They’ve shown incredible resilience, especially in Qualifier 2 where they chased down a daunting 203 against the mighty Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 87 in that game was a masterclass in composure under pressure.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Jonny Bairstow add explosive depth, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Kyle Jamieson and Yuzvendra Chahal, has grown sharper through the tournament. However, PBKS’s earlier collapse against RCB underlines a weakness AI can’t ignore: vulnerability under pressure.

Key Battles: Kohli vs Jamieson, Hazlewood vs Iyer

Among the many mouth-watering duels, none is more intriguing than Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson. The tall Kiwi pacer has dismissed Kohli multiple times in international cricket, and his fourth-stump line could once again test the maestro.

On the other end, Hazlewood vs Iyer is shaping up to be another pivotal clash. Hazlewood blew PBKS apart in Qualifier 1 with figures of 3/19, and if he strikes early again, RCB might just seal the deal before the halfway mark.

Ahmedabad Factor: Can PBKS Leverage Familiar Turf?

A subtle twist in the tale is the venue. PBKS have already played — and won — two high-pressure games at Ahmedabad this season. RCB, on the other hand, are yet to play here in IPL 2025. Dew, pitch conditions, and crowd dynamics could swing unpredictably, and if Punjab bats second, the chasing edge could bring them into play.