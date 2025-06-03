Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2910427https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/who-will-win-ipl-2025-rcb-or-pbks-experts-predictions-spark-surprising-debate-ahead-of-historic-final-2910427.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Who Will Win IPL 2025? RCB or PBKS – Experts’ Predictions Spark Surprising Debate Ahead of Historic Final

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS promises a thrilling clash as both teams chase their maiden title, with experts and fans divided over who will emerge victorious.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Will Win IPL 2025? RCB or PBKS – Experts’ Predictions Spark Surprising Debate Ahead of Historic Final

The stage is set for a historic showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a season brimming with unpredictable twists and standout performances, the two most emotionally invested fanbases are just one win away from witnessing their team claim a maiden IPL trophy. For RCB, it's their fourth attempt at glory. For PBKS, it’s a chance to rewrite an 11-year-old heartbreak.

And if the weather gods intervene, Wednesday’s Reserve Day offers a safety net — but expect nothing short of fireworks once play begins.

The Weight of History: Who Wants It More?

RCB enter the final on the back of a commanding win in Qualifier 1, where they skittled PBKS out for 101 and chased down the target effortlessly. With a 2-1 head-to-head lead this season, Rajat Patidar’s men appear to have the psychological edge. But in the cauldron of a final, past results count for little. As former India star Robin Uthappa aptly put it, “They’ve been the most consistent side over the past five years but just haven’t crossed the line. Maybe in year 18, with number 18 [Virat Kohli] in the ranks, RCB finally lifts the trophy.”

Shreyas Iyer, however, is no stranger to finals. This marks his third in five years—with three different franchises. His composed fifty in the tense win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 was a captain’s knock that reminded everyone of his knack for rising on big nights.

Expert Predictions: Shreyas or Patidar to Break the Curse?

Cricket legend Harbhajan Singh is backing PBKS and Shreyas Iyer to make history. “He’s the kind of player who absorbs pressure and delivers. He did it for India on big stages and now for Punjab Kings,” Bhajji said on JioHotstar. The veteran spinner believes Punjab’s electrifying cricket has already ignited a fresh wave of enthusiasm back home.

But standing in Iyer’s path is Josh Hazlewood, who, according to David Warner, could be the match-winner. The Australian opener, who denied RCB in the 2016 final as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper, now believes Bengaluru will finally lift the trophy—and not because of Kohli, but due to Hazlewood’s precision under pressure.

“I think RCB will take it, and Hazlewood will be Player of the Match,” Warner declared, setting social media abuzz with his bold forecast.

ABD's Emotional Investment: ‘Will Hug Kohli If RCB Win’

For AB de Villiers, this isn’t just another final. The RCB legend, who formed an iconic duo with Kohli, was full of praise for how the 2025 squad has evolved.

“The balance looked spot-on right from the auction. The little moments will define this final, and I just hope they go RCB’s way,” said ABD. He even promised to gatecrash the dressing room celebrations if RCB clinch the title. “I’ll try to get in just to give Virat a big hug,” he added with a laugh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IPL 2025IPL 2025 final predictionRCB vs PBKS IPL 2025Who will win IPL 2025 finalIPL 2025 final match analysisRCB vs PBKS live score updatesIPL 2025 final expert predictionsRCB title drought IPL 2025Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final previewRCB vs PBKS head-to-headShreyas Iyer IPL final captaincyRajat Patidar RCB captainAB de Villiers on RCB IPL finalHarbhajan Singh PBKS predictionIPL 2025 final key playersJosh Hazlewood IPL final impactDavid Warner RCB predictionIPL 2025 Ahmedabad final matchIPL 2025 final weather and reserve dayVirat Kohli RCB title dreamRCB vs PBKS match highlightsIPL 2025 new champion predictionBest team in IPL 2025IPL 2025 final fan reactionsRCB vs PBKS match build-upRCB team analysis IPL 2025PBKS road to IPL 2025 finalIPL 2025 final toss and playing XIRCB vs PBKS live streaming infoIPL 2025 winner oddsRCB Vs PBKS match preview
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK