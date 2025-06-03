Who Will Win IPL 2025? RCB or PBKS – Experts’ Predictions Spark Surprising Debate Ahead of Historic Final

The stage is set for a historic showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a season brimming with unpredictable twists and standout performances, the two most emotionally invested fanbases are just one win away from witnessing their team claim a maiden IPL trophy. For RCB, it's their fourth attempt at glory. For PBKS, it’s a chance to rewrite an 11-year-old heartbreak.

And if the weather gods intervene, Wednesday’s Reserve Day offers a safety net — but expect nothing short of fireworks once play begins.

The Weight of History: Who Wants It More?

RCB enter the final on the back of a commanding win in Qualifier 1, where they skittled PBKS out for 101 and chased down the target effortlessly. With a 2-1 head-to-head lead this season, Rajat Patidar’s men appear to have the psychological edge. But in the cauldron of a final, past results count for little. As former India star Robin Uthappa aptly put it, “They’ve been the most consistent side over the past five years but just haven’t crossed the line. Maybe in year 18, with number 18 [Virat Kohli] in the ranks, RCB finally lifts the trophy.”

Shreyas Iyer, however, is no stranger to finals. This marks his third in five years—with three different franchises. His composed fifty in the tense win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 was a captain’s knock that reminded everyone of his knack for rising on big nights.

Expert Predictions: Shreyas or Patidar to Break the Curse?

Cricket legend Harbhajan Singh is backing PBKS and Shreyas Iyer to make history. “He’s the kind of player who absorbs pressure and delivers. He did it for India on big stages and now for Punjab Kings,” Bhajji said on JioHotstar. The veteran spinner believes Punjab’s electrifying cricket has already ignited a fresh wave of enthusiasm back home.

But standing in Iyer’s path is Josh Hazlewood, who, according to David Warner, could be the match-winner. The Australian opener, who denied RCB in the 2016 final as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper, now believes Bengaluru will finally lift the trophy—and not because of Kohli, but due to Hazlewood’s precision under pressure.

“I think RCB will take it, and Hazlewood will be Player of the Match,” Warner declared, setting social media abuzz with his bold forecast.

ABD's Emotional Investment: ‘Will Hug Kohli If RCB Win’

For AB de Villiers, this isn’t just another final. The RCB legend, who formed an iconic duo with Kohli, was full of praise for how the 2025 squad has evolved.

“The balance looked spot-on right from the auction. The little moments will define this final, and I just hope they go RCB’s way,” said ABD. He even promised to gatecrash the dressing room celebrations if RCB clinch the title. “I’ll try to get in just to give Virat a big hug,” he added with a laugh.