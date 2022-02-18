हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Who's better between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Little Master gives perfect REPLY

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the best batters that the Indian cricket has produced and it is obvious that the two batters are compared every now and then.

Who's better between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Little Master gives perfect REPLY
(Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the best batters that the Indian cricket has produced and it is obvious that the two batters are compared every now and then.

In terms of record, Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead but Virat Kohli is quickly catching up. 

Kohli, however, has been stuck ar 70 international centuries for more than two years now. His bad form continues and he will hope that he is back among runs when in the T20s against West Indies. 

Recently during an interview with Graham Bensinger, Tendulkar was asked who is better than him and Kohli. To this question, he gave a perfect reply. 

He responded, "How about having both of us in one team."

A couple of years back, while speaking to Gaurav Kapur in a Breakfast With Champions show, Kohli had said that there is no chance anyone can be compared to the Little Master. 

He had said, "You can only compare those who are worthy of the comparison. You are comparing me to someone because of whom I started playing cricket in the first place. I stand no chance in terms of skill level. He’s the most complete batsman ever. Then how can you even compare? I’ve always said it’s not fair no him. Because of what he’s given us, he doesn’t deserve to be compared to us. This generation, no chance."

