Why Akshay Kumar Became The Unlikely Scapegoat In India’s Lord’s Test Defeat

On a gloomy Day 5 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, India’s hopes of pulling off a historic chase crumbled under pressure. Needing just 193 runs to seal the third Test against England, India folded for 170—losing seven wickets for just 70 runs in a dramatic final session. The loss has not only intensified questions about India’s middle-order fragility but also sparked an unusual online storm—with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar once again in the crosshairs.

Akshay Kumar Spotted at Lord’s — And the Internet Reacts

As cameras panned across the Lord’s stands during India’s collapse, they caught a glimpse of Akshay Kumar seated with wife Twinkle Khanna and former India coach Ravi Shastri. At that point, India was struggling at 100/7—and within moments, social media exploded. The hashtag #Panauti began trending as fans humorously (and harshly) blamed Akshay for India’s downfall.

Some pointed to a bizarre coincidence: Akshay Kumar was present in Dubai during India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and at Leeds during India Women’s World Cup final defeat. Now, with India collapsing at Lord’s, the pattern felt too eerie for many fans to ignore.

Social Media Turns on “Canada Kumar”

X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with memes and satire. One user shared a viral clip from Phir Hera Pheri with the caption: “Sala tu hi sabse bada panauti hai.” Another quipped, “He was in Dubai, Leeds, and now London. Someone please check his passport!”

A particularly viral tweet read:

“Canada Kumar strikes again. When Akshay shows up, wickets fall faster than Housefull sequels.”

While some laughed off the superstition, others were genuinely frustrated. “If he truly supports the team, he should support them from home,” wrote another user.

India’s Chase: Hope, Then Collapse

On the pitch, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy attempted a brief resistance after early wickets, but the damage had already been done. England’s seamers kept probing the off-stump channel and were rewarded handsomely. Once Jadeja fell to a sharp outswinger, the tail crumbled quickly. India, chasing a modest 193, was bowled out for 170, handing England a series-saving win.

This collapse not only dented India’s momentum in the series but also exposed deep flaws in the team’s approach in pressure situations.

Akshay Kumar’s Viral Presence Overshadows Cricketing Debate

It’s worth noting that several celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, were in London this week, attending Wimbledon 2025. Yet it was Akshay Kumar’s appearance at Lord’s that drew the most attention. Dressed in a beige blazer, the actor looked relaxed as chaos unfolded on the pitch—a visual that didn’t sit well with fans.

His wife, Twinkle Khanna, in a soft pink pantsuit, was seen chatting with Shastri—another lightning rod for internet mockery due to his past coaching tenure. While fans initially admired the power couple’s presence, the tide quickly turned once India began losing wickets.

From Silver Screen to Superstition: Is It Fair?

Akshay Kumar’s fandom spans generations, and his box office appeal remains strong, with recent appearances in Kannappa, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. However, his public outings to cricket matches have taken a bizarre turn online—transforming him from a patriotic cheerleader to an alleged “jinx” in the eyes of frustrated fans.

But this pattern of scapegoating a public figure—especially one unrelated to the team—is reflective of deeper fan angst and collective heartbreak more than actual cause-and-effect.