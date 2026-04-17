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NewsCricketWhy are CSK & RCB fighting over 'Dosa-Idli' song played at Chinnaswamy? Know full details as MS Dhoni's team lodges complaint to BCCI
RCB STADIUM DJ CONTROVERSY

Why are CSK & RCB fighting over 'Dosa-Idli' song played at Chinnaswamy? Know full details as MS Dhoni's team lodges complaint to BCCI

Emerging allegations suggest that this was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While some fans defend the DJ’s actions as harmless crowd engagement, a growing section of the cricket community believes these repeated incidents risk damaging the spirit of the game.
  • The controversy gained traction after the high-stakes clash, where despite RCB securing a convincing win, attention shifted to off-field behavior.
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Why are CSK & RCB fighting over 'Dosa-Idli' song played at Chinnaswamy? Know full details as MS Dhoni's team lodges complaint to BCCICredits - AI

Public outcry regarding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stadium DJ at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has intensified. Fans are now accusing the mic operator of showing consistent disrespect toward visiting athletes and teams during the IPL 2026 season.

This escalation follows reports that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lodged a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) concerning the “dosa, idli, sambar” song played during their April 5 encounter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK officials characterized the track as insensitive and a mockery of Tamil identity.

"Idli-Dosa" Controversy Sparks Cultural Sensitivity Debate

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The controversy gained traction after the high-stakes clash, where despite RCB securing a convincing win, attention shifted to off-field behavior. According to reports, CSK management felt their Tamil Nadu heritage was being stereotyped through the music and commentary. The incident triggered wider discussions about cultural respect in sports entertainment.

Fans Highlight Pattern of Disrespectful Behavior

Emerging allegations suggest that this was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern. Social media users have pointed out multiple moments where the DJ allegedly targeted opposition players.

Sanju Samson Incident Raises Regional Concerns

During a match against Rajasthan Royals, fans claim that when Sanju Samson was dismissed, chants of “Now go back to Kerala” were encouraged by the DJ and crowd. Critics argue that this crossed the line into regional insensitivity, potentially fueling unnecessary divides between Karnataka and Kerala.

Rishabh Pant Episode Draws Strong Reactions

In a separate match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the DJ reportedly used sound effects while Rishabh Pant was batting or after his dismissal. Some viewers found the timing inappropriate, especially considering Pant’s recovery journey from a serious accident, interpreting the act as mockery rather than entertainment.

LSG Targeted with Repeated Sound Effects

Further claims suggest that derisive sound effects were played whenever LSG batters lost their wickets. Many fans believe this behavior crossed from home support into ridicule, contributing to a growing perception of unsportsmanlike conduct.

CSK Lodges Official Complaint with BCCI

Speaking on the issue, CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise had formally written to the BCCI. He emphasized that while DJs are expected to energize home crowds, certain remarks and actions at the stadium were deemed inappropriate and warranted review.

Rivalry Between RCB and CSK Intensifies

The friction between RCB and CSK has escalated significantly in IPL 2026. With RCB currently enjoying a four-match winning streak over CSK, tensions have spilled beyond the field. This on-field dominance has been accompanied by increasingly aggressive fan interactions, including social media trolling and offensive memes.

Where Should Entertainment Draw the Line?

While some fans defend the DJ’s actions as harmless crowd engagement, a growing section of the cricket community believes these repeated incidents risk damaging the spirit of the game. As the BCCI reviews the complaint, the debate continues over where entertainment ends and respect for players and cultures must begin.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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