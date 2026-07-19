England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who hails from Barbados, remembered Sobers as one of cricket's greatest figures. "To the community of West Indies cricket, he is a legend - one of the greatest all-rounders ever. I saw him a couple of months ago when I was at home in Barbados and he said he was moving well for his age. I was very sad to hear the news (of his passing)," Archer said before the match.