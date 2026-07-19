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Why are India and England players wearing black armbands in the 3rd ODI at Lord's?

India and England players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the third ODI at Lord's to honour legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers. The cricket icon, who passed away at the age of 89, was remembered with a heartfelt tribute ahead of the series decider.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Why are India and England players wearing black armbands in the 3rd ODI at Lord's?
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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