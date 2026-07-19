India and England players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the start of the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday to honour legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away on Friday at the age of 89.
Ahead of the series decider, players from both teams, along with the match officials, lined up for a minute's silence as a mark of respect for Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game. The tribute was observed in front of a packed Lord's crowd before England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first.
The black armbands were worn in memory of Sir Garfield Sobers, the iconic West Indies cricketer who died on July 17 at the age of 89. Both teams also observed a minute's silence before the match to pay tribute to the legendary all-rounder and his immense contribution to cricket.
Born in Barbados, Sobers enjoyed one of the finest careers in cricket history between 1954 and 1974. In 93 Test matches, he scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, picked up 235 wickets, and took 109 catches, cementing his place among the sport's all-time greats.
Sobers also became the first batter in first-class cricket history to hit six sixes in a single over, achieving the feat in 1968. He remains one of only two cricketers, alongside Jacques Kallis, to complete the rare Test double of 8,000 runs and 200 wickets.
England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who hails from Barbados, remembered Sobers as one of cricket's greatest figures. "To the community of West Indies cricket, he is a legend - one of the greatest all-rounders ever. I saw him a couple of months ago when I was at home in Barbados and he said he was moving well for his age. I was very sad to hear the news (of his passing)," Archer said before the match.
Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell also reflected on Sobers' influence, recalling the role he played in helping him pursue his cricket career in England. "He was a larger-than-life character. Every time he walked into anywhere, the place would come alive. It was unbelievable to spend time with someone of that calibre. The reference he wrote helped me a lot to get over here and do what I'm doing now," Bethell said.
After winning the toss at Lord's, England captain Harry Brook chose to bat first in the deciding ODI of the three-match series.
"We're going to have a bat today. It looks like a good surface, hopefully we can get a decent score on the board and put them under pressure," Brook said at the toss.
The emotional tribute before the start of play ensured the cricketing world paused to remember one of its greatest-ever players, whose legacy continues to inspire generations across the globe.
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