Revealed- Why are RCB players including Virat Kohli wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener vs SRH?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players are wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a mark of respect and tribute.
- The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad thus carries deep emotional significance, marking a moment of remembrance for the fans who will always remain part of the RCB family.
- Cricket is now set to return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium following extensive safety improvements
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru players are wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a mark of respect and tribute. The gesture is to honour the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede outside the stadium last year during celebrations following RCB’s historic title win.
RCB’s Official Tribute Plan
"Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4. As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match," RCB said in a statement.
"In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family," the statement added.
Impact of the Tragedy on Cricket and the Community
The incident left a deep impact on the local community as well as the cricketing ecosystem. Several people were injured, and the stadium remained shut for an extended period. At the time, the venue was deemed unfit for major matches, leading to the relocation of certain fixtures and its exclusion from the 2027 T20 World Cup hosting plans.
Chinnaswamy Stadium Returns After Safety Upgrades
Cricket has returned to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium following extensive safety improvements. The comeback was formalised in February after the Karnataka cabinet approved the venue for IPL matches based on recommendations from an expert committee. By March, final clearance was granted by Home Minister G. Parmeshwara, allowing the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host IPL 2026 matches, including playoffs and the final.
What Changes Have Been Made at the Venue?
The upgrades primarily focus on improved crowd management and emergency response systems. Key changes include widened gates, additional entry points along Cubbon Road and Link Road, and dedicated holding areas to reduce congestion.
Following a final inspection, the stadium has been cleared to host its full capacity of 33,000 spectators.
An Emotional Return for RCB
For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL 2026 opener is more than just a cricket match. Along with black armbands, players will wear special warm-up jerseys featuring the number 11, while eleven seats inside the stadium will remain permanently vacant as a tribute.
The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad thus carries deep emotional significance, marking a moment of remembrance for the fans who will always remain part of the RCB family.
Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
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