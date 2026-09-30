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Why are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being asked to play Ranji Trophy?

The BCCI's reported plan would mean senior players cannot simply rely on training sessions before the overseas trip. Instead, those available for selection are expected to spend time in competitive first class cricket.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Why are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being asked to play Ranji Trophy?
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Why are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being asked to play Ranji Trophy?
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