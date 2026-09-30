/Why are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being asked to play Ranji Trophy?

India's preparations for the New Zealand Test tour could begin much earlier than the international series itself, with the country's senior players potentially being sent back into domestic red ball cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly preparing a directive under which members of the men's first team would be expected to play at least one domestic red ball game before the Test assignment in New Zealand. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are among those who could feature for their respective state teams in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, while Jasprit Bumrah could also make an appearance if his workload permits.
The reported move comes with India's Test setup under considerable scrutiny and ahead of a two Test series that begins in November.
New Zealand Series Sets The Deadline
India's two Test ma0tches against New Zealand are scheduled to begin on November 19, making the domestic season an important window for players to regain extended red ball match practice.
The series is expected to carry significance for India's World Test Championship campaign as well as the direction of the Test side under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
The BCCI's reported plan would mean senior players cannot simply rely on training sessions before the overseas trip. Instead, those available for selection are expected to spend time in competitive first class cricket.
Gill And Rahul Could Turn Out For State Teams
Gill could represent Punjab, while Rahul could return to action for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. The expectation, as reported by The Times of India, is that senior players will be asked to play at least one red ball fixture. Their involvement, however, will not be unconditional. The BCCI medical team will have the final say, with fitness and workload management taken into account before players are released for domestic matches.
That consideration becomes particularly relevant for players who have recently dealt with injuries.
Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy are among the players whose fitness situations will be monitored closely by the selectors.
Bumrah Could Follow A Different Route
Bumrah's case is likely to receive separate treatment because of the physical demands associated with fast bowling.
Rather than making the pacer play a Ranji Trophy game automatically, the board could allow him to prepare through a first class match for India A. The objective would remain the same, giving him competitive red ball cricket while allowing his workload to be managed more carefully.
This flexibility could be particularly important for India's premier fast bowler as the team prepares for an overseas Test challenge.
New Policy, Familiar BCCI Approach
The reported directive is an extension of an approach introduced in 2024, when Gambhir and then chief selector Ajit Agarkar took charge of the senior setup.
The BCCI had made domestic cricket participation mandatory for players whenever they were available. The issue became particularly prominent after Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were stripped of their central contracts following their failure to play for their respective state teams.
India's recent Test history has also added weight to the discussion. The team endured a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in 2024, despite playing the series at home.
That result remains an important backdrop to the current emphasis on preparation. With the next New Zealand assignment approaching, the BCCI's reported message is clear: senior players are expected to spend time in the red ball environment before facing the Kiwis again.
For Gill, Rahul and potentially Bumrah, that could mean domestic cricket becomes an important part of India's preparations before the November 19 Test.
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