/Why are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being asked to play Ranji Trophy?

India's preparations for the New Zealand Test tour could begin much earlier than the international series itself, with the country's senior players potentially being sent back into domestic red ball cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly preparing a directive under which members of the men's first team would be expected to play at least one domestic red ball game before the Test assignment in New Zealand. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are among those who could feature for their respective state teams in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, while Jasprit Bumrah could also make an appearance if his workload permits.