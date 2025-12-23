Why Australia Won’t Risk Pat Cummins In Final Two Ashes Tests?

Australia have decided not to risk their pace spearhead Pat Cummins for the final two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series, with the team management prioritising his long-term fitness after already sealing the contest 3-0. Cummins had missed the opening two Tests in Perth and Brisbane, both of which Australia won convincingly. He returned for the third Test in Adelaide. He made an immediate impact, leading from the front with a six-wicket match haul as Australia secured an unassailable series lead and retained the Ashes.

Despite his successful comeback, Cummins had earlier indicated that featuring in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne was unlikely. That view has now been confirmed by Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, who revealed that the decision to rest the fast bowler was made well in advance. “He won’t play any part in the rest of the series,” McDonald told reporters. “That was a discussion we had a long time ago about his return. We were taking on some risk, but now that we’ve won the series, that was the goal.”

Australia prioritise Cummins’ long-term fitness

McDonald stressed that pushing Cummins further could jeopardise his future availability across formats. “To position him for further risk and jeopardise him long term is not something that we want to do. Pat’s really comfortable with that,” he said. The coach also praised the medical staff and Cummins himself for managing the comeback carefully. “If he had any setback in the build-up, we would have shut him down straight away. Everything went really smoothly, and full credit to him and the medical team. To get him back, take six wickets and effectively nail the Ashes was incredibly pleasing for everyone involved,” McDonald added.

Will Cummins play the T20 World Cup 2026?

With the Ashes wrapped up early, attention now turns to Cummins’ future assignments, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While no official call has been made regarding his participation, Australia’s cautious approach suggests they are keen to have their captain fully fit for major tournaments rather than risking him in dead rubbers. Cummins has remained a key figure across formats for Australia, and managing his workload will be crucial as the team looks ahead to global events. For now, the focus remains on recovery and preparation, ensuring the fast bowler is available at full strength when Australia need him most.