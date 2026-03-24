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NewsCricketWhy Axar Patel hates Impact Player rule ahead of IPL 2026: ‘It hurts all-rounders’
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Why Axar Patel hates Impact Player rule ahead of IPL 2026: ‘It hurts all-rounders’

Axar Patel criticises IPL’s Impact Player rule ahead of 2026 season, saying it reduces the role of all-rounders.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Axar Patel warns the Impact Player rule is reducing opportunities for all-rounders in IPL.
  • Growing criticism from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya signals deeper concerns around team balance.
  • The rule is reshaping IPL tactics and could influence India’s future T20 player development.
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Why Axar Patel hates Impact Player rule ahead of IPL 2026: ‘It hurts all-rounders’Axar Patel questions IPL’s Impact Player rule ahead of 2026 season, says it reduces role of all-rounders and changes team balance. Photo Credit – X

Just days before IPL 2026 begins, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has reignited a major debate around the Impact Player rule, stating clearly that it is diminishing the value of all-rounders in T20 cricket. Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Axar said the rule has shifted team strategy toward specialists, reducing opportunities for multi-skilled players like him.

His remarks come at a crucial time as franchises finalise combinations, and they directly address one of the most debated tactical changes in IPL history.

Also Read: Meet Sahiba Bali: IPL 2026 presenter spotted with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma - In Pics

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Why Axar Patel is not a fan of the Impact Player rule

Axar did not hold back when asked about the rule:

“I don’t like this rule… teams now go with a specialist batter or bowler.”

“As an all-rounder, it affects your place.”

The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, allows teams to substitute a player mid-match from a pool of five. While it has added tactical flexibility, it has also changed squad construction fundamentally.

What’s changed:

  • Teams can now play an extra specialist batter or bowler
  • The need for a “utility” all-rounder has reduced
  • Match-ups and data-driven substitutions dominate strategy

For players like Axar, whose value lies in balance, this shift has real consequences.

Not just Axar: Growing criticism from top Indian stars

Axar is not alone in his assessment. The rule has faced criticism from several senior Indian cricketers:

  • Rohit Sharma previously said it hampers all-rounder development
  • Hardik Pandya pointed out it makes team selection tougher for all-rounders

This emerging consensus signals a deeper structural concern. India has historically produced elite all-rounders who balance T20 sides. If franchises increasingly prefer specialists, that pipeline could weaken over time.

What this means for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

For Delhi Capitals, Axar’s comments also reflect a tactical challenge.

The franchise, still chasing its first IPL title, must now balance:

  • Flexibility offered by the Impact Player rule
  • Stability that all-rounders bring to both innings

Axar, entering his second season as captain, emphasised adaptability as his leadership core.

“Franchise cricket is very different… we have to adjust to conditions and roles quickly,” he said.

Having spent seven seasons with the Capitals, Axar brings continuity to a team that has seen frequent leadership changes. His calm, process-driven approach could be critical in navigating this evolving tactical landscape.

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Akash Kharade

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