Why Babar Azam left BBL 2026: Poor form, disciplinary action or forced recall? What really happened

Babar Azam left the Big Bash League 2026 midway through the finals because he was formally recalled by Pakistan to join the national team camp, ending his stint with the Sydney Sixers just before a knockout match.

National duty over franchise cricket

The primary reason behind Babar’s early departure was Pakistan’s decision to begin preparations for upcoming international assignments. Once the national camp commenced, Babar was required to report immediately, making him unavailable for the remainder of the BBL finals.

As a centrally contracted Pakistan player, international commitments take precedence over overseas leagues, even during high-stakes playoff matches.

Why the timing surprised the Sixers

Sydney Sixers had initially planned their campaign with Babar available for the full season, including the finals. His recall was confirmed barely a day before the Challenger match, forcing a last-minute adjustment to the batting order.

In contrast, Australian players selected for the national T20 squad were allowed to remain with their BBL teams until the tournament concluded, highlighting a difference in workload management between boards.

What the recall was not about

There has been speculation around Babar’s form and on-field moments during the tournament, but the recall was not disciplinary and not linked to team tension.

It was not a decision taken by the Sixers

It was not due to the Steven Smith single-denial incident

It was not influenced by criticism from commentators

The decision came purely from Pakistan’s cricket authorities as part of broader national team planning.

How Babar’s BBL season unfolded

Babar finished his debut Big Bash season with 202 runs from 11 matches. While he managed two half-centuries, his strike rate of just over 103 attracted scrutiny in a tournament that increasingly rewards fast starts and powerplay aggression. Despite the numbers, the Sixers management maintained that Babar was a valued presence in the squad and praised his professionalism throughout the season.