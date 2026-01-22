Advertisement
NewsCricketWhy Babar Azam left BBL 2026: Poor form, disciplinary action or forced recall? What really happened
BABAR AZAM

Why Babar Azam left BBL 2026: Poor form, disciplinary action or forced recall? What really happened

Babar Azam has left the BBL finals after a sudden recall to Pakistan, forcing Sydney Sixers into a late change before the Challenger.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam’s sudden recall leaves Sydney Sixers reshuffling their top order on the eve of a knockout final.
  • The timing reignites debate about strike rate demands and adaptability in modern T20 leagues.
  • For Pakistan, the move underlines Babar’s central role despite a challenging BBL stint.
Why Babar Azam left BBL 2026: Poor form, disciplinary action or forced recall? What really happenedBabar Azam’s BBL journey ends abruptly as Pakistan recall him from the Sydney Sixers just before a crucial Challenger clash at the SCG. Photo Credit – X

Babar Azam left the Big Bash League 2026 midway through the finals because he was formally recalled by Pakistan to join the national team camp, ending his stint with the Sydney Sixers just before a knockout match.

Also Read: From boycott to banishment? What awaits Bangladesh if they walk away from T20 World Cup 2026 in India

National duty over franchise cricket

The primary reason behind Babar’s early departure was Pakistan’s decision to begin preparations for upcoming international assignments. Once the national camp commenced, Babar was required to report immediately, making him unavailable for the remainder of the BBL finals.

As a centrally contracted Pakistan player, international commitments take precedence over overseas leagues, even during high-stakes playoff matches.

Why the timing surprised the Sixers

Sydney Sixers had initially planned their campaign with Babar available for the full season, including the finals. His recall was confirmed barely a day before the Challenger match, forcing a last-minute adjustment to the batting order.

In contrast, Australian players selected for the national T20 squad were allowed to remain with their BBL teams until the tournament concluded, highlighting a difference in workload management between boards.

What the recall was not about

There has been speculation around Babar’s form and on-field moments during the tournament, but the recall was not disciplinary and not linked to team tension.

  • It was not a decision taken by the Sixers
  • It was not due to the Steven Smith single-denial incident
  • It was not influenced by criticism from commentators

The decision came purely from Pakistan’s cricket authorities as part of broader national team planning.

How Babar’s BBL season unfolded

Babar finished his debut Big Bash season with 202 runs from 11 matches. While he managed two half-centuries, his strike rate of just over 103 attracted scrutiny in a tournament that increasingly rewards fast starts and powerplay aggression. Despite the numbers, the Sixers management maintained that Babar was a valued presence in the squad and praised his professionalism throughout the season.

