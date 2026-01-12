Why Bangladesh And Pakistan Are Finding Common Ground In World Cricket; How Can India/BCCI Tackle It?

International cricket has always mirrored geopolitics, but in recent years, the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan has begun to resemble a strategic axis rather than a series of isolated decisions. While not a formal alliance, their growing alignment on venues, governance, and opportunities has started to reshape South Asian cricket politics and inevitably raises questions for India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

This shift is not accidental. It is the product of security debates, tournament logistics, league economics, and power equations within the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.

Understanding the Rise of the Bangladesh-Pakistan Alignment

1) Venue & security politics are pushing Bangladesh away from India, and Pakistan is stepping into the gap

Bangladesh has formally asked the ICC to move its 2026 T20 World Cup matches out of India, citing security concerns, and the ICC is evaluating it. In that environment, Pakistan has publicly signalled willingness to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches if needed, positioning itself as a “Plan B” and gaining leverage inside cricket’s venue negotiations.

2) The Mustafizur/IPL episode became a flashpoint that accelerated the drift

Following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Release, Bangladesh’s interim government banned IPL broadcasts, and the dispute quickly escalated into a demand for the World Cup venue. Separately, Mustafizur's move to the PSL (widely reported in Indian media) reinforces a perception, fair or not, that Pakistan-based options may be more accessible than India-based ones in the current climate.

3) ACC power plays: Bangladesh and Pakistan often find themselves on the same side tactically

In the Asian Cricket Council context, reporting around the ACC AGM venue dispute (Dhaka) explicitly framed Pakistan and Bangladesh as being “bunched together” on that issue, while India sought support elsewhere. Even when the underlying reasons differ, repeated tactical alignment in ACC decisions creates an “axis” effect: vote arithmetic becomes predictable, and that predictability is power.

4) Institutional relationship-building is being formalised

There has been reported board-level engagement and discussion of structured cooperation (e.g., training/umpiring/youth development), including talk of a formal MoU framework between PCB and BCB in 2025. Pakistan and Bangladesh are exploring deeper ties in areas beyond sport as well, in the wake of Bangladesh’s political transition, creating a broader environment where cooperation becomes easier and more frequent.

What India/BCCI Can Do To Tackle It

1) Separate “governance disputes” from “cricket access”

If Bangladesh feels cricket access (IPL exposure, tours, broadcast flows) can be cut off by political turbulence, it will naturally hedge with Pakistan/Sri Lanka/UAE options. BCCI’s best counter is to be seen as predictable: create clear, published participation frameworks for overseas players/boards and stick to process over perception.

2) Win the venue narrative with transparency, not muscle

On the T20 WC venue issue, the move that matters most is not rhetorical pressure; it’s credible security + logistics guarantees: ICC-aligned security briefings, clearly scoped travel corridors, and a jointly-audited plan that Bangladesh can defend domestically. If Bangladesh can say “we got X, Y, Z guarantees,” the political cost of playing in India drops.

3) Rebuild Bangladesh cricket’s “value stack” with India

Pakistan’s “offer to host” is attractive because it’s immediate. India’s advantage is scale. BCCI can tilt incentives by expanding:

A and U-19 bilateral pathways (more matches, better windows)

High-performance camps and coach/umpire exchanges hosted in India (or neutral venues if needed)

Franchise/league collaboration that benefits Bangladesh’s ecosystem (not just individual players)

The goal: make Bangladesh’s cricket planners feel their development upside is higher with India than without India.

4) Use calm, quiet diplomacy with BCB, reduce “public cornering”

When disputes become public (broadcast bans, ultimatums, “play or forfeit” rumours), everyone hardens. Reuters notes BCB denied reports of an ICC ultimatum; this kind of rumour fog is exactly where relationships break. BCCI’s best play is low-drama channels: board-to-board contacts, ICC-facilitated meetings, and fewer leaks.

5) Don’t hand Pakistan an easy “protector” role

If India is seen as blocking, Pakistan can posture as the alternative host, alternative league, alternative ally. So BCCI should avoid steps that look like collective punishment (broadcast, visas, player pathways) unless there’s a clear, defensible rule-based rationale.

Bottom line

The Bangladesh–Pakistan alignment is growing because in the current cycle, it solves immediate problems for both sides: Pakistan gains regional leverage; Bangladesh gains bargaining room and alternatives amid India-linked uncertainty (venues, broadcasts, optics). India/BCCI’s most effective response is not escalation, it’s reliability + incentives + coalition work that makes Bangladesh’s cricket interests safer and more profitable alongside India than against it.