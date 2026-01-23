Why Bangladesh cricketers are missing out in Cricket’s franchise boom?

In modern cricket, talent alone no longer guarantees financial security. The real money now lies beyond international match fees, in franchise-based T20 leagues that operate almost year-round across the globe. From the IPL and SA20 to the BBL, ILT20 and The Hundred, these leagues have reshaped player earnings and careers. For Bangladesh cricketers, however, limited access to overseas leagues could make them the biggest losers in cricket’s new economic order.

The Rise of the Franchise Economy

Over the last decade, global T20 leagues have become cricket’s primary financial engines. Players from India, Australia, England, the West Indies and even associate nations are earning more from a single franchise season than from months of international cricket. A mid-tier overseas professional can secure financial stability through just two or three leagues a year.

For Bangladeshi players, this pathway remains largely closed. While stars from other nations rotate through leagues worldwide, Bangladesh’s presence in top overseas tournaments is minimal. The reasons are structural, political, and sometimes self-inflicted, but the consequences are deeply personal for the players.

Limited Windows, Limited Exposure

Unlike players from Australia or England, Bangladesh cricketers are rarely regular features in the Indian Premier League, the richest T20 competition in the world. Selection trends, marketability concerns, and availability issues have meant that Bangladeshi players often struggle to attract bids. Compounding the problem is the rigid international calendar and restrictive release policies of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. In several instances, players have been denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in overseas leagues due to national commitments, even when those series hold little financial or competitive significance.

The result? While contemporaries from other nations diversify income streams, Bangladesh players remain dependent on central contracts and match fees.

The BPL Problem

In theory, the Bangladesh Premier League should compensate for the lack of overseas exposure. In reality, it doesn’t come close. The BPL continues to struggle with inconsistent scheduling, governance issues, delayed payments, and lower commercial value compared to rival leagues. Even top Bangladeshi players earn a fraction of what similarly ranked cricketers make elsewhere. For younger players and fringe internationals, the gap is even wider. Without reliable overseas leagues, the BPL becomes not a launchpad, but a ceiling.

This imbalance has serious long-term consequences. Franchise leagues are not just about money, they offer visibility, skill development, exposure to elite coaching, and global branding. Players who perform well in one league often see opportunities multiply elsewhere.

Governance and Perception Challenges

There is also a perception issue. International franchises often view Bangladeshi players as format-specific or conditions-dependent, despite evidence to the contrary. This perception persists partly because Bangladesh players are rarely visible on global stages outside ICC tournaments.

Governance instability within Bangladesh cricket has further hurt confidence. Public disputes, administrative changes, and player-board tensions create uncertainty — something private franchise owners tend to avoid.

The Bigger Picture: A Growing Gap

Cricket is slowly moving toward a two-tier economic system. Players from nations deeply embedded in the franchise ecosystem are building wealth, brand value, and post-retirement security. Those without access risk falling behind, regardless of international rankings or talent depth.

For Bangladesh, this isn’t just a player issue; it’s a systemic one. Without structural reforms, flexible release policies, and a stronger BPL, the gap will widen.