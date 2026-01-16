Advertisement
Why Bangladesh Cricketers Are Still Protesting After Najmul’s Sacking? Here's All You Need To Know

Bangladesh cricketers end their BPL boycott after BCB director Najmul Islam issues a public apology for disparaging remarks regarding Tamim Iqbal and player compensation.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bangladesh players withdrew their boycott after Najmul Islam issued a public apology for calling Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."
  • The BCB has officially removed Najmul Islam from the Finance Committee and issued a 48-hour show-cause notice.
  • BPL 2026 matches resume Friday with a revised schedule following Thursday's abandoned fixtures at Mirpur.
Why Bangladesh Cricketers Are Still Protesting After Najmul’s Sacking? Here's All You Need To KnowThe BPL boycott is OVER as BCB director Najmul Islam issues a public apology. Players return to the field, but the tension remains. Is this the end of the crisis? Photo Credit – X

The high-stakes standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its elite players has reached a fragile truce. After 24 hours of a dramatic boycott that paralyzed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), controversial director M. Najmul Islam has issued a public apology, paving the way for the tournament's resumption on Friday. The crisis, which saw national icons like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto lead a strike, highlights a deepening rift in Bangladesh cricket. While the ball is rolling again, the tension remains palpable as players demand more than just words for "shameful" remarks that targeted the team’s integrity.

The Spark: "Indian Agent" and Compensation Claims

The firestorm ignited when Najmul Islam labeled former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent." This slur followed Tamim’s call for diplomatic dialogue between the BCB and BCCI to resolve the T20 World Cup 2026 deadlock. Tensions had already peaked after the BCCI reportedly instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026. Najmul further inflamed the situation by questioning the team’s worth. He claimed the BCB owed players no compensation if they missed the World Cup, citing a lack of "global trophies" as justification to potentially "take back" investments made in them.

Standout Protest: A Unified Player Front

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) responded with unprecedented solidarity. On Thursday, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium stood eerie and empty. The scheduled BPL clash between Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals was abandoned as players refused to take the field.

"He has crossed every limit. I didn’t find any respect for cricket in his words," stated CWAB President Mohammad Mithun.

The strike wasn’t just about the comments; it was a defense of professional dignity. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz pointed out that player performances drive the ICC revenue and sponsorships that fund the board, rebutting the idea that players are merely "expenses."

BCB’s Damage Control: Sacking and Show-Cause

Fearing a total collapse of the BPL and looming international commitments, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul moved into crisis mode. The board took the following immediate actions:

Removal from Office: Najmul was stripped of his chairmanship of the powerful Finance Committee.

Show-Cause Notice: A formal notice was issued, giving Najmul 48 hours to explain his conduct before further disciplinary action regarding his directorship.

Public Apology: Initially offering a "closed-door" apology, the board eventually compelled Najmul to apologize publicly to meet the players' non-negotiable demand.

