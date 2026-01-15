Why Bangladesh Cricketers Are Threatening BCB To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Full Story

Bangladesh cricket is staring at one of its biggest internal revolts in recent history. Just months before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, senior Bangladesh cricketers have issued a stark ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board. At the heart of the storm is BCB director M. Najmul Islam, whose comments on player compensation triggered outrage across the dressing room and beyond.

What Did Najmul Islam Say?

Speaking to reporters, Najmul Islam suggested that players should not expect compensation if Bangladesh were to pull out of the T20 World Cup. He went further, questioning the value of the money spent on players during periods of poor performance.

His remark about players returning “crores and crores of taka” was widely seen as dismissive and disrespectful, especially at a time when Bangladesh cricket is already under pressure due to inconsistent results and off-field controversies.

The comments quickly went viral and sparked anger among current and former players.

Players Respond With Boycott Threat

The response was swift and unified. Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh president Mohammad Mithun publicly demanded Najmul Islam’s resignation.

Mithun made it clear that if the director did not step down immediately, Bangladesh cricketers would boycott all forms of cricket. This includes the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, where multiple team captains have already pledged support for the protest.

The threat is not symbolic. A complete shutdown of domestic and international participation would be unprecedented in Bangladesh cricket history.

BCB Distances Itself From Director’s Remarks

Within hours, the Bangladesh Cricket Board released an official statement distancing itself from Najmul Islam’s comments. The board expressed regret, stating that the remarks did not reflect BCB’s values or official stance.

The statement also hinted at possible disciplinary action against any official whose conduct harms the reputation of Bangladesh cricket. However, crucially, the BCB stopped short of announcing Najmul Islam’s removal.

That silence has only deepened tensions.

Why This Crisis Matters Beyond One Comment

This controversy is not happening in isolation. Najmul Islam has already drawn criticism in recent months, including for his controversial remarks about Tamim Iqbal.

For players, the issue is about respect, accountability, and trust. For the board, it is a test of governance and crisis management. For fans, it threatens Bangladesh’s participation in a marquee global event.

If unresolved, the standoff could damage sponsorships, disrupt the BPL, and severely impact Bangladesh’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.