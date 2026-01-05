Why Bangladesh Wants T20 World Cup Matches Shifted Out Of India: BCB Explains

Bangladesh’s decision to seek relocation of its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India has triggered a major geopolitical and sporting debate, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirming the move is driven by player safety concerns, not competitive strategy. With the tournament weeks away, the request places the ICC in a familiar hybrid-hosting dilemma and raises questions about cricket’s ability to remain insulated from regional tensions.

Who decided, what changed, and why it matters

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BCB has formally written to the ICC asking that Bangladesh’s scheduled group matches in Kolkata and Mumbai be moved outside India, preferably to Sri Lanka. The call follows escalating diplomatic strain between India and Bangladesh and, critically, the release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL after the BCCI said it could not guarantee his security. For Bangladesh, the logic is simple. If one contracted international player cannot be protected, the entire squad is at risk.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Matches in India Under Scrutiny

Bangladesh were due to play three group-stage games in Kolkata during the 7 February to 8 March T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Those fixtures included high-profile encounters against England, West Indies, and Italy before a final group match against Nepal in Mumbai.

However, BCB officials say a detailed risk assessment, combined with advice from the Bangladesh government, forced the board’s hand. The government’s position was decisive, reinforcing that the cricket board could not act independently on a matter involving national security.

BCB official reveals real reason behind relocation request

BCB director Faruque Ahmed, speaking to India Today, made it clear that the tipping point was Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL situation. The Bangladesh pacer, the country’s most expensive IPL signing, was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after the BCCI indicated it could not assure his safety amid domestic backlash.

According to Ahmed, the message was unambiguous. If Mustafizur could not be protected while playing franchise cricket, the Bangladesh team travelling together to Kolkata and Mumbai posed an even greater security concern. From the government’s perspective, that risk was unacceptable.

Player Safety Takes Precedence Over Cricketing Commitments

The timing of the decision is rooted in a broader deterioration of bilateral relations. Recent protests, communal flashpoints, and diplomatic unease have created a volatile backdrop. For Bangladesh, cricket cannot be separated from that reality.

Officials insist the move is not a political statement but a precautionary one. The BCB has maintained that it respects the ICC event framework and is seeking a practical solution, not confrontation. Sri Lanka has emerged as the preferred alternative, given its role as co-host and its recent experience handling high-security international fixtures.

Hybrid model sets a clear precedent

Bangladesh’s request leans heavily on existing ICC precedent. In 2025, India played Champions Trophy matches in the UAE due to strained ties with Pakistan. Pakistan, in turn, has avoided travelling to India in recent multi-nation tournaments, operating under a hybrid hosting model.

Faruque Ahmed openly referenced this framework, arguing that the system already exists to handle such situations. From the BCB’s standpoint, asking for relocation is consistent with how global cricket has adapted to political realities over the past decade.

ICC Faces a Familiar T20 World Cup Dilemma

The ICC is now weighing competitive integrity, broadcast logistics, and diplomatic balance. Moving Bangladesh’s matches could disrupt scheduling but denying the request risks a team withdrawal that would damage the tournament’s credibility.

With security guarantees central to hosting rights, the issue goes beyond Bangladesh alone. Other boards are watching closely, aware that similar flashpoints could arise in future events.