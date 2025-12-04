Why Baroda vs Gujarat SMAT Tie Was Shifted: Hardik Pandya Security Concerns Explained
Hardik Pandya’s massive fan frenzy, repeated pitch invasions, and a dramatic comeback performance have forced the SMAT 2025 Baroda vs Gujarat clash to shift to a more secure international venue in Hyderabad.
- The SMAT 2025 Baroda vs Gujarat match was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium due to security concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya.
-
- Pandya’s viral comeback game saw multiple pitch invasions, overshadowing his mixed bowling and explosive 77* with the bat.
-
- Baroda’s chase against Punjab became the third-highest successful pursuit in SMAT history.
Trending Photos
The unprecedented fan frenzy surrounding Hardik Pandya has forced the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) fixture between Baroda and Gujarat to be shifted from the Gymkhana Ground to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The decision came after multiple pitch invasions during Baroda’s previous clash against Punjab, raising red flags about player safety and crowd management. With security personnel clearly overwhelmed, officials opted for a larger, more secure international venue to ensure the safety of all players—especially Pandya, whose comeback has triggered extraordinary fan reactions.
— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) December 4, 2025
Also Read: Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: The Heartwarming Inter-Faith Love Story Behind India’s Chief Selector And Wife Fatima
Fan Mania Disrupts Hardik Pandya’s Comeback Game
Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket after his Asia Cup injury drew enormous attention, but the fan enthusiasm crossed boundaries. During the game against Punjab, a supporter sprinted past security, ran onto the pitch, touched Pandya’s feet, and clicked a selfie—all while Pandya was bowling his opening over. The incident halted play and forced officials to reassess safety protocols. Several more pitch invasions followed, echoing similar scenes from recent India fixtures where fans breached barriers to reach Virat Kohli.
For the SMAT organizers, these repeated invasions signaled a dangerous pattern—a compelling reason to immediately secure future fixtures involving Baroda, especially with Pandya back in action.
Hardik’s Bowling Struggles Overshadowed by Powerful Batting Show
Pandya may not have enjoyed the comeback he envisioned with the ball—conceding 52 runs in 4 overs, including Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 19-ball half-century—but he turned the game around with a sensational batting masterclass. Chasing 223, Pandya unleashed an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls, cracking 7 fours and 4 sixes, including three consecutive maximums to seal the win.
His acceleration in the final overs showcased not just his trademark finishing ability but also his growing confidence ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa, where selectors, including Pragyan Ojha, are keenly monitoring his fitness and rhythm.
A Chase for the Record Books
Baroda’s seven-wicket triumph against Punjab—achieved with five balls to spare—entered the record books as the third-highest successful chase in SMAT history. Pandya’s controlled yet explosive knock was central to the comeback narrative and reinforced why his presence instantly elevates the hype, stakes, and attention around domestic cricket.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv