Why BCCI Allowed Virat Kohli’s London Fitness Test While Rest Of Team Reported In Bengaluru

The suspense surrounding Virat Kohli’s absence from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) fitness tests has finally ended. The former Indian captain, who has been out of action since the IPL 2025, completed his mandatory fitness assessment in England, becoming the only Indian cricketer to undergo the process overseas. With the India vs Australia ODI series 2025 looming large in October, Kohli’s clearance is not just a personal milestone but also a positive sign for Team India’s World Cup preparations.

Why Kohli’s Fitness Test Abroad Matters

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While most of India’s top players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj, took their assessments at the CoE in Bengaluru, Kohli received special permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complete his evaluation in London. According to reports, the test was overseen by BCCI’s medical and conditioning staff, who confirmed that the veteran batter met the required benchmarks.

This deviation from protocol has raised eyebrows in cricketing circles. Traditionally, all players are expected to report to Bengaluru for uniform assessments. Kohli’s case has sparked debate over whether senior players should be granted geographic flexibility in fitness testing, or if this should remain an exception rather than the norm.

Kohli’s Limited-Overs Focus

Having already retired from Test cricket and T20 internationals, Virat Kohli is now exclusively focused on One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His return in the high-profile series against Australia will be crucial, not just for his batting prowess but also for his role as a mentor to a relatively young middle order.

The timing is significant. With the Asia Cup 2025 and a long international season ahead, Kohli’s fitness clearance offers reassurance that India’s most reliable ODI batter is ready to shoulder responsibility in conditions where experience often makes the difference.

Who Cleared the First Round of Fitness Tests

The first phase of testing, held at the CoE in Bengaluru on August 29, assessed players’ baseline strength, recovery patterns, and endurance levels. Several established names cleared the process, including:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Rising stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana

The assessments confirmed that the majority of players fulfilled the required parameters, though a few underwent partial evaluations due to ongoing rehab or workload management.

Second Round Scheduled for September

The next phase of tests will be conducted in September, targeting players currently recovering from injuries. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, and Akash Deep are among those scheduled for evaluation.

This phased approach underlines BCCI’s stricter fitness regime, designed to minimize injury setbacks and ensure India fields its best XI consistently in a busy cricketing calendar. With major tournaments lined up, including the Champions Trophy 2025, fitness clearances have become non-negotiable.

Expert Analysis: What This Means for India

Kohli’s London clearance is more than a headline — it’s a statement of intent. His inclusion against Australia strengthens India’s batting depth and provides leadership stability. However, the BCCI’s exception for Kohli raises an important question: should fitness assessments become more flexible to accommodate player schedules abroad, or should uniformity remain the gold standard?

With workload management now central to modern cricket, a case can be made for selective flexibility, especially for veterans whose fitness and professionalism are rarely in doubt. But extending such privileges too broadly risks inconsistency and potential discontent among players.