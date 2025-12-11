Why BCCI Could Demote Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma To Grade A While Promoting Shubman Gill

The upcoming BCCI annual general meeting on 22 December could bring major changes in India’s central contracts. Reports indicate that Kohli and Rohit - both currently holding A+ contracts worth ₹7 crore annually - may be downgraded to Grade A, which carries about ₹5 crore. Historically, A+ contracts are reserved for players active across all formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Kohli and Rohit have already retired from Test and T20Is, and now participate solely in ODIs — precisely the kind of scenario the BCCI’s grading system flags for re-evaluation. While they were retained in A+ earlier this year despite these retirements, the new review cycle seems set to align contracts with active format involvement once more.

The Case for Demotion: Beyond Format, Toward Future Planning

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the board’s vantage point, this reshuffle isn’t just about fairness. It’s a forward-looking statement. With Kohli and Rohit no longer contributing across formats, maintaining them in the top bracket could be seen as extending legacy status rather than rewarding current relevance. At the same time, the spotlight shifts to younger, multi-format talents. In that sense, keeping A+ reserved for players with active, all-format roles ensures the system supports merit, longevity, and workload balance. Kohli and Rohit, despite still being brilliant ODI batsmen, no longer meet the core criteria. The demotion, if confirmed, sends a message: participation in limited formats must still align with contract grade.

Enter the New Guard: Why Shubman Gill Stands to Gain

Into this void steps Shubman Gill. Already captaining India in Tests and ODIs, and extremely likely to retain a leadership role in T20Is, Gill fits the definition of an all-format core player - making him a strong candidate for promotion to A+. The 22 December AGM is expected to formalize this elevation, reflecting a strategic move by BCCI to anchor India’s future around youthful energy and versatility. In one stroke, the board could reinforce its commitment to a unified, long-term core of players, with Gill at the helm.

What It Means - For Players, Board, and Indian Cricket

For Kohli & Rohit

Demotion would come with a ₹2 crore annual pay cut, but more importantly, symbolic relevance. The move marks a reality check on their evolving career - signalling that age, format commitment, and versatility now outweigh star status.

For Gill – and the Next Generation

Gill receiving A+ status would be a concrete acknowledgment of his leadership role and all-format workload. It offers job security, consistent retainer pay, and a clear path as India’s next long-term captain across formats.

For BCCI & the Team Structure

This reshuffle could mark the formal transition in India’s cricketing hierarchy - from legacy icons to a fresher core. It also aligns contract policy with the principle of rewarding current contributions instead of past laurels, ensuring sustainability. For fans, it underlines that no matter how legendary a career, being match-fit and format-flexible remains the current currency.