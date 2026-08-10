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Why BCCI is struggling to find Head of Sports Science & Medicine for COE? VVS Laxman breaks silence

Speaking to reporters at the high-performance facility, CoE head VVS Laxman disclosed why the BCCI has not been able to find a new Head of Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) for its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.  
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 08:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
Why BCCI is struggling to find Head of Sports Science & Medicine for COE? VVS Laxman breaks silence
Image Credit: ANI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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