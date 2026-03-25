Why Ben Duckett could face an IPL ban till 2029

Ben Duckett’s sudden withdrawal from IPL 2026, just days before the season opener, has put him at risk of a multi-year ban under IPL regulations. The Delhi Capitals signing, bought for ₹2 crore, opted out citing England commitments without a confirmed injury, triggering a rule that could bar him from IPL participation and auctions for up to two seasons, effectively keeping him out till 2029.

What happened: Late withdrawal sparks controversy

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England opener Ben Duckett pulled out of IPL 2026 less than a week before the tournament begins. This timing is critical.

Duckett was part of Delhi Capitals’ auction strategy

The franchise had limited time to find a like-for-like replacement

His withdrawal was not linked to any official injury

Duckett apologised publicly, stating his focus is on England’s upcoming international summer. However, IPL franchises view such late exits as disruptive to team planning and balance.

IPL rule explained: Why a ban is likely

The IPL has tightened rules in recent years to prevent last-minute withdrawals.

Key regulation:

Any overseas player who registers for the auction and pulls out before the season, without a valid injury or exceptional reason, can face a 2-season ban

This includes being barred from:

Playing in IPL matches

Entering future auctions

If enforced, Duckett will miss:

IPL 2027

IPL 2028

That effectively delays his return to IPL till 2029, assuming he re-enters the auction pool.

Not the first case: Pattern with England players

Duckett’s case closely mirrors last season’s situation involving Harry Brook.

Brook also withdrew after being picked by Delhi Capitals

His decision triggered criticism from franchises

It pushed IPL authorities to adopt a stricter stance

This pattern has made franchises wary of investing in players with uncertain availability due to international commitments.

Why this matters for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals now face a tactical setback right before the tournament:

Immediate impact:

Loss of a top-order left-hander

Disruption in overseas combination

Limited replacement window

Possible alternatives:

Pathum Nissanka becomes a direct option

DC may explore unsold overseas players

Indian bench strength could be reshuffled

From a team-building perspective, this is not just about replacing a player, but reworking combinations days before the first game.

Bigger picture: IPL vs international cricket conflict

Duckett’s decision highlights a growing tension: