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NewsCricketWhy Ben Duckett could face an IPL ban till 2029
BEN DUCKETT

Why Ben Duckett could face an IPL ban till 2029

Ben Duckett’s IPL 2026 withdrawal could lead to a 2-year ban. Here’s why he may miss IPL till 2029 and what rules say.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ben Duckett’s late IPL withdrawal could trigger a 2-season ban, keeping him out till 2029.
  • IPL rules penalise players who pull out post-auction without injury, protecting franchise planning.
  • Delhi Capitals face a last-minute squad reshuffle just days before IPL 2026 begins.
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Why Ben Duckett could face an IPL ban till 2029Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to prioritise England duty, but faces potential 2-year ban that could keep him out till 2029. Photo Credit – X

Ben Duckett’s sudden withdrawal from IPL 2026, just days before the season opener, has put him at risk of a multi-year ban under IPL regulations. The Delhi Capitals signing, bought for ₹2 crore, opted out citing England commitments without a confirmed injury, triggering a rule that could bar him from IPL participation and auctions for up to two seasons, effectively keeping him out till 2029.

Also Read: IPL 2026 valuation of RCB, RR, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, DC, GT & LSG - In Pics

What happened: Late withdrawal sparks controversy

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England opener Ben Duckett pulled out of IPL 2026 less than a week before the tournament begins. This timing is critical.

  • Duckett was part of Delhi Capitals’ auction strategy
  • The franchise had limited time to find a like-for-like replacement
  • His withdrawal was not linked to any official injury

Duckett apologised publicly, stating his focus is on England’s upcoming international summer. However, IPL franchises view such late exits as disruptive to team planning and balance.

IPL rule explained: Why a ban is likely

The IPL has tightened rules in recent years to prevent last-minute withdrawals.

Key regulation:

Any overseas player who registers for the auction and pulls out before the season, without a valid injury or exceptional reason, can face a 2-season ban

This includes being barred from:

  • Playing in IPL matches
  • Entering future auctions

If enforced, Duckett will miss:

  • IPL 2027
  • IPL 2028

That effectively delays his return to IPL till 2029, assuming he re-enters the auction pool.

Not the first case: Pattern with England players

Duckett’s case closely mirrors last season’s situation involving Harry Brook.

  • Brook also withdrew after being picked by Delhi Capitals
  • His decision triggered criticism from franchises
  • It pushed IPL authorities to adopt a stricter stance

This pattern has made franchises wary of investing in players with uncertain availability due to international commitments.

Why this matters for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals now face a tactical setback right before the tournament:

Immediate impact:

  • Loss of a top-order left-hander
  • Disruption in overseas combination
  • Limited replacement window

Possible alternatives:

  • Pathum Nissanka becomes a direct option
  • DC may explore unsold overseas players
  • Indian bench strength could be reshuffled

From a team-building perspective, this is not just about replacing a player, but reworking combinations days before the first game.

Bigger picture: IPL vs international cricket conflict

Duckett’s decision highlights a growing tension:

  • England’s home summer overlaps with IPL
  • Players are prioritising national duties over franchise leagues

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Akash Kharade

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