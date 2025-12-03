Why Cameron Green Could Be One Of The Most Expensive Buys At The IPL 2026 Auction

As the IPL 2026 mini-auction draws closer, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is emerging as one of the most exciting names in the highest price bracket. Senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has even predicted that the young star could walk away with one of the biggest deals of the season.

Ashwin pointed out that with explosive overseas all-rounders like Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell not participating this year, franchises searching for a powerful middle-order hitter who can also bowl fast will naturally turn to Green as their top target.

Ashwin's Remark For Cameron Green

"Ask Cameron Green to book 4-5 acres near the Sydney harbour. He has entered the auction this time, and there is no Andre Russell or Glenn Maxwell. CSK fans put him ( Maxwell) at No. 6 and were waiting for him, but now that chance is gone. So Liam Livingstone and Cameron Green have a big jackpot at the auction,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Why Green Is So Valuable Right Now

Cameron Green has become one of the most complete T20 packages in world cricket:

Big-hitting middle-order batter

140+ kmph seam bowler

Reliable fielder

Young with long-term potential

His standout T20 performances in 2025 have only fueled the hype. Green has maintained strong consistency with the bat, scoring at an excellent strike rate while averaging over 40, a rare combination in the shortest format.

IPL Experience So Far

Despite playing only two seasons, Green has already shown why he belongs at the highest level:

29 matches, 707 runs, 1 IPL century, 16 wickets

He has excelled in pressure situations and shown the adaptability to play both anchoring and attacking roles, qualities that make him a dream signing for many teams.