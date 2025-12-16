Why Cameron Green Will Lose Rs 7.2 Crore Despite Rs 25.2 Crore IPL 2026 Bid?

Cameron Green became one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2026 auction after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged a massive Rs 25.20 crore to secure the Australian all-rounder. However, despite the headline-grabbing figure, Green will not receive the full bid amount as his salary. Instead, he will earn Rs 18 crore, leading to widespread curiosity among fans and experts.

So, why the difference? The answer lies in a new IPL salary regulation introduced by the BCCI.

The Maximum Fee Cap Explained

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) implemented a maximum fee cap for players bought at mini-auctions. As per this rule:

A player cannot earn more than Rs 18 crore as salary in a mini-auction

The cap is aligned with the highest retention value allowed in the previous mega auction

The regulation applies equally to Indian and overseas players

This move was introduced to control salary inflation and maintain long-term financial balance across franchises.

What Happens to the Remaining Rs 7.2 Crore?

As per the rule, if the bid exceeds Rs 18 crore, the additional money would be utilised by the BCCI for player welfare.

"Any overseas player's auction fee at a small auction will be lower than the highest retention price [of INR 18 crore] and the highest auction price at the big auction. In case the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 20 crore, then INR 18 crore will be the cap. If the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 16 crore, then the cap will be INR 16 crore.

"The incremental amount over INR 16 or 18 crore, as the case may be, will be deposited with BCCI. The incremental amount deposited with BCCI will be utilised towards players' welfare," the rule says. However, the sold amount will be charged to the auction purse of a particular team.