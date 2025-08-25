Why Cheteshwar Pujara Decided To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, the backbone of India’s Test lineup for over a decade, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old, who represented India in 103 Test matches, decided to step away just ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025 season, signaling the end of an era for Indian cricket.

Pujara’s decision, made public on Sunday, comes with a heartfelt desire to create space for younger talents, allowing emerging players to shine on domestic and international stages.

A Stellar Career Anchored by Consistency

Making his Test debut in 2010, Pujara quickly evolved into India’s most dependable batter in the No. 3 position, following Rahul Dravid’s retirement. Over 13 years of international cricket, he amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His style—patient, resilient, and technically sound—made him a nightmare for bowlers and a pillar of India’s Test strategy.

The highlight of his illustrious career remains the historic 2018-19 series victory in Australia, where Pujara’s heroics earned him the Player of the Series award. Whether facing hostile pace attacks in Adelaide or grinding out long innings in Chennai, Pujara’s ability to anchor the innings became a blueprint for classic Test batting.

The Retirement Decision: Making Way for the Next Generation

Speaking about his retirement, Pujara emphasized the personal nature of the decision. “Earlier, I thought maybe I will play this Ranji season, but then I felt that if young players get the opportunity, they will be ready sooner,” he stated.

By retiring not only from international cricket but also domestic cricket, Pujara hopes to open doors for emerging talents. This thoughtful approach reflects his deep commitment to the future of Indian cricket development, ensuring that younger players gain crucial experience in the domestic circuit.

Overcoming Challenges: Injuries and Mental Fortitude

Pujara’s journey was not without obstacles. Early injuries in 2009 and 2011 threatened to derail his career, yet his resilience allowed him to return stronger. He credits his mental toughness, spiritual strength, and disciplined approach for his longevity in Test cricket.

He revealed, “In tough times, you need that spiritual power… I get strength that I cannot describe.” This insight into his mindset highlights how Pujara mastered concentration, patience, and strategic batting, skills that separated him from the average batter.

The Art of Batting: Technique, Patience, and Focus

Pujara’s batting philosophy was rooted in time management, concentration, and shot selection. He meticulously tracked the ball from the bowler’s hand, stayed alert even at the non-striker’s end, and mastered the art of switching off between deliveries.

“I didn’t have any particular habit or routine. I used to look around the stadium… then I pick a spot in the stadium where I just look between balls,” he explained. Such routines underline why Pujara was renowned for gritty, marathon innings that could anchor India’s batting lineup under immense pressure.

A Lasting Legacy

Cheteshwar Pujara leaves behind more than just numbers; he leaves a legacy of patience, technique, and selfless commitment to Indian cricket. Former teammates, coaches, and legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri have praised him as a “warrior” who was instrumental in India reaching the No. 1 Test ranking.

As Pujara steps away, the spotlight now shifts to players like Shubman Gill, who have begun to demonstrate the patience and grit reminiscent of Pujara’s style, ensuring that India’s Test cricket future remains bright.