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Why China were knocked out of Asian Games 2026 cricket even without facing a ball - Explained

China's women's cricket team was eliminated from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan without facing a single delivery. With China not fielding a men's team in the tournament, the washout brought a swift end to country's entire cricket presence at the 2026 Games.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Why China were knocked out of Asian Games 2026 cricket even without facing a ball - Explained
Image Credit: Chinese Cricket Association

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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