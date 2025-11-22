Why Cricket Australia Chose Perth Over The Gabba For The Summer Opener

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has defended the board’s decision to open the Australian cricket summer in Perth rather than at Brisbane’s Gabba, despite criticism following a dramatic opening day of the Ashes Test where 19 wickets fell and Australia ended trailing England by 49 runs.

Broadcast Value Over Tradition

The move surprised many cricket fans and analysts, especially given the Gabba’s reputation as Australia's traditional season opener and one of the toughest venues for touring sides. Since 1988, Australia has only lost twice at the Gabba, against India in January 2021 and the West Indies in January 2024, both in the final Tests of their respective series.

Speaking on SEN Cricket, Greenberg said the scheduling change was strategic, driven by an aim to engage a wider national audience. “We have to balance professional performance on the field with the commercial reality off the field,” Greenberg stated. “Starting in Perth puts cricket in prime time for millions across the country. We believe we’ve balanced the two well.”

He further suggested that the Gabba may not provide the same competitive edge it once did.

“Does the Gabba genuinely give us an advantage? I’m not convinced, especially with the pace of attacks both sides have.”

Greenberg highlighted that beginning in Perth and moving into a day-night Test in Brisbane ensures two marquee broadcast windows back-to-back.

“For us, it’s about ensuring boys, girls, and fans everywhere have the opportunity to watch cricket live, and that’s exactly what this schedule allows.”

Future Hosting Rights Still Open

Perth is set to host the opening Test again next season. After that, Cricket Australia will hold discussions with state governments. Both Queensland and Western Australia have expressed interest in securing the long-term rights to the high-profile opening Test.

Greenberg acknowledged the complexity of the decision-making process. “I understand why the players want certain things, and they understand the pressures and responsibilities I carry,” he said. “My role is to make decisions that are best for Australian cricket, not just individuals or one venue.”

He confirmed that talks have already taken place with state leaders.

“It’s a good position to be in; both states want the fixture. There’s a commercial reality to consider, but also a performance reality.”

Greenberg concluded with a realistic reflection on leadership.

“Not everyone will be happy, and that’s part of the job. If this role were about making friends, someone else would be doing it. My responsibility is to do what’s right for the sport.”