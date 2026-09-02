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Why CSK's Michael Hussey rejected England coaching job? Check details inside

Michael Hussey's decision gives a notable boost to Pat Cummins-led Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes while leaving England head coach Stephen Fleming searching elsewhere to round out his backroom staff after replacing Brendon McCullum.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Why CSK's Michael Hussey rejected England coaching job? Check details inside
Image Credit: BCCI/CSK

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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