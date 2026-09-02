Former Australian batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has rejected an offer to become England's Test batting coach, choosing instead to accept a flexible, part-time consultancy deal with Cricket Australia.
Hussey's decision gives a notable boost to Pat Cummins-led Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes while leaving England head coach Stephen Fleming searching elsewhere to round out his backroom staff after replacing Brendon McCullum.
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According to The Guardian report, Michael Hussey held direct talks with Stephen Fleming about taking on the Test batting role, but the demanding schedule of a full-time international touring coach proved to be the decisive hurdle.
England’s upcoming itinerary features back-to-back tours of South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia before heading into the Ashes. In contrast, Cricket Australia offered a consultancy role designed to accommodate his external commitments:
Franchise Coaching: Retaining his positions as Chennai Super Kings' batting coach in the Indian Premier League and head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
Broadcasting: Continuing his media, analysis, and commentary work with Fox Sports in Australia.
Work-Life Balance: Minimizing year-round overseas travel while still contributing tactically to the national setup.
The development marks a rare divergence for Hussey and Fleming, who built one of franchise cricket's most durable partnerships. The pair worked closely for more than a decade at CSK, first as player and coach and later as a coaching tandem that oversaw multiple IPL championships.
Hussey also had prior history with England, having served as a part-time consultant during their victorious 2022 Men's T20 World Cup run in Australia. However, Fleming was unable to convince his long-time ally to sign on for the grind of the Test circuit.
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For Australia, securing Hussey’s expertise adds a wealth of Test pedigree. Over a 79-Test career, "Mr. Cricket" amassed 6,235 runs at an average of 51.52, and his tactical input on Australian conditions will serve as a key asset in series preparations.
England, meanwhile, will pivot their focus. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has served as caretaker batting coach during the home series against Pakistan.
With Trescothick drawing strong reviews from the dressing room, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) may opt to make his position permanent while appointing a separate specialist to oversee batting pathways across the wider development system.
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