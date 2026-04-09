Why David Miller did not take that single: Gavaskar’s blunt verdict on DC’s 1-run heartbreak
Why did David Miller refuse a single vs GT? Gavaskar and Pietersen explain DC’s 1-run IPL 2026 heartbreak.
- Sunil Gavaskar says David Miller’s decision was logical despite the outcome.
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- Kevin Pietersen backs Miller’s intent, calling it a finisher’s instinct.
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- Prasidh Krishna’s slower ball execution proved decisive in DC’s 1-run loss.
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In one of the most dramatic finishes of IPL 2026, the big question dominating fan debates is simple: why did David Miller refuse that single? With Delhi Capitals needing 2 runs off 2 balls against Gujarat Titans, Miller backed himself to finish the game instead of rotating strike to Kuldeep Yadav. The move backfired as DC lost by one run. Yet, Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen insist the decision was not a blunder, but a calculated call rooted in match context and confidence.
Also Read: David Miller’s wife Camilla Harris goes viral after IPL drama – here’s why everyone is talking about her
What happened in the final over: The turning point
Delhi Capitals had chased brilliantly, largely powered by KL Rahul’s 92. The equation came down to:
- 2 runs needed off 2 balls
- David Miller on strike
- Kuldeep Yadav at the non-striker’s end
Miller refused a single on the penultimate ball, aiming to finish the match himself. On the final delivery, Prasidh Krishna executed a near-perfect slower ball. Miller failed to connect cleanly, and a desperate run attempt saw Jos Buttler run out Kuldeep, sealing a 1-run win for Gujarat Titans.
Sunil Gavaskar’s analysis: “Hard to fault the intent”
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar offered a balanced, experience-driven view.
"Yes, he was backing himself to hit the winning runs, but having seen the way Kuldeep Yadav nudged that ball for a single off the first ball, maybe he should have given Kuldeep the strike," Gavaskar said after the match. "He should have given the strike. This is all being wise after the event, but the fact remains that the way he had been hitting the previous over and that over as well, he believed that he could do it, simple as that. So you can't fault him for that. He had the confidence that he could do it, but it didn't come off because the ball that Prasidh Krishna bowled was an absolutely superb delivery."
Kevin Pietersen backs Miller’s mindset
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen echoed similar sentiments.
"I think purely based on the fact that he thought that from that last delivery, he would guarantee to get one at least. And if not one, he would strike it out of the ground because he's that good at striking the ball out of the ground. So that's where his mind would have been. Does he want to risk Kuldeep or Kuldeep getting out?" Pietersen said. "Yes, they've tied the game, and yes, they've got the super over, but he thought from that final delivery, I'll definitely get one. The worst case is one. I'm not going to miss it. Best case, I'll get a 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. That's where he was at."
Tactical breakdown: Should Miller have taken the single?
This decision sits at the intersection of probability vs control.
- Arguments for taking the single
- Kuldeep had already rotated strike earlier
- A single would have ensured Super Over at minimum
- Reduced risk of a match-ending dot ball
- Arguments against taking the single
- Tailenders struggle under last-ball pressure
- Miller was set and timing the ball well
- Bowlers often target new batters with yorkers/slower balls
In high-pressure chases, elite finishers often back themselves. Players like MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers have built reputations on taking responsibility in crunch moments. The difference here came down to execution.
The delivery that changed everything
Credit must go to Prasidh Krishna.
Bowled a deceptive slower delivery
Forced Miller into mistimed contact
Created chaos leading to the run-out
Equally sharp was Jos Buttler, who completed a calm underarm run-out with one glove off, showcasing elite awareness.
Axar Patel’s reaction: A team failure, not individual blame
DC captain Axar Patel avoided singling out Miller.
“Both teams played very good cricket. In such close games, you can point out many things. But I think during the chase, we could have been smarter. The timing of those wickets was crucial — had that not happened, we could have finished it earlier,” he said.
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