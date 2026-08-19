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Why did BCCI shift Duleep Trophy 2026 final from Bengaluru to Chennai? Secretary Devajit Saikia reveals 

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final was initially set to take place at the BCCI CoE Ground in Bengaluru, but the BCCI has decided to relocate the title match to Chennai.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Why did BCCI shift Duleep Trophy 2026 final from Bengaluru to Chennai? Secretary Devajit Saikia reveals 
Image Credit: IANS/TNCA

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Why did BCCI shift Duleep Trophy 2026 final from Bengaluru to Chennai? Secretary Devajit Saikia reveals 
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