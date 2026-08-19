/Why did BCCI shift Duleep Trophy 2026 final from Bengaluru to Chennai? Secretary Devajit Saikia reveals 

"I will not say we are shifting the final venue. But we are hosting the final match of the Duleep Trophy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Other matches will be in the BCCI CoE Grounds in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, there is no crowd, which is due to some government restrictions - that we cannot allow crowds in that complex. So, the final match of the Duleep Trophy will be in Chennai," Saikia told IANS.