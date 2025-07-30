England Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fifth and final match of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side in the series finale at The Kennington Oval in London. Stokes, who has played a pivotal role throughout the series, expressed disappointment at missing the match but emphasized that the risk of aggravating the injury was not worth taking.

"I'm obviously disappointed. I've got the decent tear in the right shoulder in the muscles I can't pronounce. I came down here this morning trying to find ways just to contribute to the batting. After discussions with the medical team, it was decided. The risk was way too much high. I wouldn't have expected anyone else in my place to risk this as well. I'll start rehabbing now and start to focus on what we have coming up in the winter," Stokes said in a statement as qouted by Sports Tak.

The England captain will now shift his attention to recovering in time for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia later this year.

Series Situation and Stokes’ Impact

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the final Test. Stokes has been a standout performer, particularly in the fourth Test in Manchester, where he overcame hamstring cramps and bicep tendon discomfort. He picked up a five-wicket haul and followed it up with a gritty 141 off 198 deliveries. He also dismissed KL Rahul on Day 5, though the match ended in a draw. Statistically, Stokes is the leading wicket-taker in the series so far, having taken 17 wickets from four Tests at an average of 25.25, including one five-wicket haul. He has bowled a total of 140 overs in the series. With the bat, he has scored 304 runs across seven innings at an average of 43.43.

England's Revised Squad for the Fifth Test

Along with Stokes, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have also been rested for the final match. Young talents Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue have been included in the playing eleven.

England XI for the 5th Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

The fifth Test between England and India is scheduled to begin on July 31, with both teams eyeing a strong finish to an intense serie