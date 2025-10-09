Harshit Rana stole the spotlight as India’s Test squad gathered for a dinner at Gautam Gambhir’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday night. While the rest of the team arrived together in the official team bus, Rana made a grand entrance, driving himself in a sleek BMW. The reason was simple: Rana lives in Delhi, where the dinner was hosted, while the other players, hailing from different parts of the country, stayed at the team hotel.

Rana plays domestic cricket for Delhi and represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The fast bowler has also been part of India’s victorious squads in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2025 Asia Cup.

Stars in Attendance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, hosted the dinner for the Test squad and support staff ahead of the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting October 10. Team captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and other key players were present. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also attended the event.

ALSO READ - 5 Pakistani Cricketers Who Loved Indian Women Despite Ind-Pak Rivalry

Why Rana’s Arrival Went Viral

Rana’s solo arrival caught the attention of fans and social media, standing out amidst the uniform arrival of the rest of the team. Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth jokingly remarked that Rana seems like the “only permanent member” of the Indian team, given his frequent selection despite constant changes in the squad.

Defending the Young Bowler

Aakash Chopra came to Rana’s defense, urging fans not to troll the 24-year-old. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained, “It’s not his fault that he keeps getting picked. The captain and coach give inputs, but the final selection is made by the selectors. If he keeps getting selected, you are pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”

Rana’s Rapid Rise

Harshit Rana has been called Gautam Gambhir’s favourite cricketer due to his meteoric rise since his debut after the 2024 Indian Premier League. He has already played in all formats for India and continues to make headlines for his consistent selection.

Upcoming Test Match

The team’s focus now shifts to the second and final Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to favour the batters, and India aims to dominate once again. This will be the team’s last red-ball assignment before the two-match Test series against South Africa in November.