/Why did Nasser Hussain call Pakistan Cricket a ‘Laughingstock’?

Players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq received marching orders, while Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was dismissed and substituted by Mike Hesson ahead of the third Test in Birmingham scheduled for September 9. Furthermore, Aaqib Javed, serving as the board director of high performance, publicly criticized Imam on television by questioning his dedication. The opening left hander picked up a calf strain on day one of the Lord's Test, sidelining him from the contest. He skipped batting across both innings, and his behavior on day four also sparked debate.