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Why did Nasser Hussain call Pakistan Cricket a ‘Laughingstock’?

Former England captain Nasser Hussain joined international experts in condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board following the handling of the national team during their ongoing tour.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Why did Nasser Hussain call Pakistan Cricket a ‘Laughingstock’?
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