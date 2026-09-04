/Why did Nasser Hussain call Pakistan Cricket a ‘Laughingstock’?

Former England captain Nasser Hussain joined international experts in condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board following the handling of the national team during their ongoing tour. After dropping the first two Tests of the three match series in Headingley and Lord's, the board controversially dismissed seven players and two coaches from England. Board chief Mohsin Naqvi faced intense global criticism for these sudden roster cuts.
Players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq received marching orders, while Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was dismissed and substituted by Mike Hesson ahead of the third Test in Birmingham scheduled for September 9. Furthermore, Aaqib Javed, serving as the board director of high performance, publicly criticized Imam on television by questioning his dedication. The opening left hander picked up a calf strain on day one of the Lord's Test, sidelining him from the contest. He skipped batting across both innings, and his behavior on day four also sparked debate.
Controversy Surrounding Injury And Public Criticism
Before action resumed on the fourth morning, Imam was spotted practicing knocks in the nets, fueling doubts regarding the severity of his physical issue. Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad famously remarked that it was all “for show.”
Addressing the situation on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain argued that the recent behavior exhibited by the board and leader Mohsin Naqvi transformed the squad into an object of ridicule.
Expressing his viewpoint, Hussain stated, 'I don't think after Headingley that the world was laughing at Pakistan. My rant at Lord's about them not fighting back, about India vs Pakistan games being very one-sided and that they were a poor side playing poorly wasn't laughing at them.'
He elaborated further by stating, 'It was out of frustration of seeing where this great cricketing nation is now. What they have done now is make them a laughingstock. They have made it worse.'
Condemnation Of Management And Player Treatment
He expressed sheer astonishment regarding the handling of Imam, noting his disbelief that a high performance director would publicly target his own teammate. He emphasized that athletes deserve proper support and basic dignity.
Highlighting the mismanaged handling, Hussain noted, 'I cannot believe how a director of high performance can go on telly, rightly or wrongly, and throw a player under the bus. He is either injured or he is not.'
Concluding his assessment of the administrative chaos, he added, 'For every other touring side, if we ask how a player is doing, they would say, 'he has had a scan and will only bat if needed'. The whole handling of the Iman situation is ridiculous. You have to protect your players a little bit.'
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