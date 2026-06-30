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Why did Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo cry after his goal against Morocco? Emotional reason revealed

Cody Gakpo fired a low shot past the Moroccan goalkeeper to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead and he immediately dropped to his knees, covering his head and face with his hands as emotions overwhelmed him. Gakpo pointed to the heavens as his teammates quickly swarmed around him, enveloping him in a fiercely protective and supportive embrace.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Why did Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo cry after his goal against Morocco? Emotional reason revealed
Image Credit: Pic credit: onsoranje/Instagram

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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