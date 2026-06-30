/Why did Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo cry after his goal against Morocco? Emotional reason revealed

In one of the most poignant moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo broke down in tears after scoring the opening goal against Morocco in their Round of 32 match in Mexico. Gakpo, the Liverpool striker found the net in the 72nd minute, but the celebration was heavy with personal grief just days after he and his partner announced the devastating loss of their unborn son.
The 27-year-old pounced on a loose ball following a challenge involving teammate Crysencio Summerville and fired a low shot past the Moroccan goalkeeper to give the Oranje a 1-0 lead. He immediately dropped to his knees, covering his head and face with his hands as emotions overwhelmed him. Gakpo pointed to the heavens as his teammates quickly swarmed around him, enveloping him in a fiercely protective and supportive embrace.
While viewers worldwide initially assumed it was the overwhelming release of World Cup knockout pressure, the devastating reality behind Gakpo's raw outpouring of emotion was deeply personal.
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Just 48 hours before stepping onto the pitch for this crucial knockout match, Gakpo and his partner endured an unimaginable personal loss. On June 27, Gakpo’s partner, Dutch model Noa van der Bij, shared on social media that their baby boy, named Elijah Raphael Gakpo, had passed away during pregnancy.
"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," she wrote, alongside a photo of the couple. The child had been expected to be born later this year in October.
Despite the immense weight of this private grief, Gakpo made the incredibly difficult decision to remain with the national squad in Mexico and play through the pain. His clinical strike under pressure from Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was a moment completely driven from the heart, dedicated entirely to the memory of his son.
Drama On The Pitch
Gakpo's emotional breakthrough originally looked like it would carry the Dutch into the Round of 16. However, the high-stakes match took a sharp turn in stoppage time. Morocco's substitute Issa Diop rose above the defense in the 91st minute to head home an equalizer, forcing the game into extra time.
With the score locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the match moved to a tense penalty shootout. Despite the heroics of Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen throughout the game, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou turned the tide in the shootout.
Bounou saved a crucial spot-kick from Crysencio Summerville before Ismael Saibari converted the winning penalty to seal a 3-2 shootout victory for the Atlas Lions.
While the Netherlands' journey at FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking conclusion on the pitch, the night will long be remembered for the profound courage displayed by Cody Gakpo, who honored his family during the darkest of personal times.
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