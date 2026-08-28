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Why did Pakistan threaten to boycott ongoing Lord Test vs England over Imran Khan sons’ interview?

Controversy flared on the opening day when the broadcaster broadcast a pre recorded discussion led by former England captain Mike Atherton featuring Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, who are the offspring of jailed former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Why did Pakistan threaten to boycott ongoing Lord Test vs England over Imran Khan sons’ interview?
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Why did Pakistan threaten to boycott ongoing Lord Test vs England over Imran Khan sons’ interview?
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