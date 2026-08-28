/Why did Pakistan threaten to boycott ongoing Lord Test vs England over Imran Khan sons’ interview?

This friction mirrors previous diplomatic tensions during the 2025 Asia Cup. Following a failure by players from India and Pakistan to exchange traditional handshakes after a match in Dubai, the PCB demanded the dismissal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he failed to stop the incident. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi escalated the situation while holding the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council, leading Pakistan to threaten a boycott of their subsequent fixture against the UAE if Pycroft stayed on duty. The team eventually participated against the UAE after arriving late and delaying the start by an hour. The International Cricket Council dismissed the removal request, leaving Pycroft in charge. Pycroft later apologized to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager, though the ICC clarified the apology addressed a communication breakdown rather than the handshake controversy. Naqvi later admitted officials contemplated a boycott before the team ultimately took the field.