Why Did Rahul Dravid Scold KL Rahul Despite His Century Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023?

KL Rahul has opened up about a memorable moment from the Asia Cup 2023, where he scored a match-winning century against Pakistan but also ended up being reprimanded by then-head coach Rahul Dravid for his celebration. Rahul, who has had a dynamic journey in ODI cricket with roles shifting from opener to a stabilizing middle-order batter, was drafted into the Asia Cup clash after Shreyas Iyer suffered a sudden back spasm. Despite not being fully expected to play, Rahul delivered an unbeaten century and formed a huge partnership with Virat Kohli. However, his celebration became a talking point inside the dressing room.

Speaking on the ‘2 Sloggers’ Podcast, Rahul shared the story behind the moment:

"I'll tell you a story. So this was right after my injury. I was not supposed to play this game either. Shreyas Iyer was supposed to play, but he got a back spasm, and I ended up playing this game. For those four months, that I was out, through that hard phase, every morning I woke up and said the same thing, 'I'll be the best player in the world'," Rahul recalled.

He explained that his “statue celebration” was inspired by a recurring vision in his mind throughout rehab. But turning his back to the dressing room did not sit well with Dravid.

“I motivated myself. The dressing room was on this side, I turned my back to the dressing room and then this celebration. Rahul Dravid, the coach, got a little upset. 'Why did you turn your back on the dressing room?' I said, 'No sir, I meant no disrespect'. In the four to five months that I was out, I had a dream that there was a statue of me with me celebrating like that.”

Rahul added that Dravid was quick to give a reality check when he heard about the “statue” dream:

"He said, 'Statue tera? Mera nahi bana, tera statue?' This is why this is very special to me."

The Iconic Partnership With Kohli

Rahul remained unbeaten on 111 off 106 balls, while Kohli smashed 122 from 94 deliveries. The pair added an unbroken 233-run stand, helping India post 356/2. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 128, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up five wickets, as India secured a massive 228-run win.

Recent Performances

Rahul recently featured in the ODI series against Australia, recording scores of 38 and 11 while batting at No.6. He is now set to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home, beginning November 30.