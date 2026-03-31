Why did Ravindra Jadeja give Shivam Dube a fiery send-off in RR vs CSK IPL 2026?

Ravindra Jadeja did a cool celebration after he got Shivam Dube out in the Indian Premier League game in 2026. He pretended to shoot a gun with his hand. Said "boom". Some people thought he was being aggressive. Ravindra Jadeja said that was not what he meant to do.

What happened in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

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The game was going on at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Shivam Dube tried to hit the ball far but he did not time it well and the ball went straight to Ravi Bishnoi who was standing far away.

Ravindra Jadeja did something that got everyones attention:

He raised his hand up in the air

He made a gun shape with his hand

He said "boom" loudly

A lot of people saw this on the internet and started talking about it. They were wondering if Ravindra Jadeja was trying to say something with his celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja explained what he did: it was not personal he just did what he used to do when he played for Chennai Super Kings.

After the game Ravindra Jadeja talked about what happened. He said "I used to celebrate like this when I played for Chennai Super Kings so I thought I would keep doing it too " he told JioHotstar. This makes it clear that he was not trying to be mean to Shivam Dube. He just liked celebrating that way.

The way Ravindra Jadeja got Shivam Dube out was really smart.

Ravindra Jadeja knows Shivam Dube well. He has played with him for a time and he knows how he thinks. So when he was bowling to him he knew what to do. He bowled the ball in a way that would make it hard for Shivam Dube to hit.. It worked, because Shivam Dube tried to hit the ball really far but he ended up getting out.

This was an example of how experience and planning can be better than just hitting the ball really hard.

It was also special because Ravindra Jadeja used to play for Chennai Super Kings. Now he plays for Rajasthan Royals.

He played for Chennai Super Kings for than ten years. Then he got traded to Rajasthan Royals before the Indian Premier League started in 2026. Now he plays for the team where he started his Indian Premier League career.

Ravindra Jadeja said it was not easy to switch teams. He is happy with the change.

He said "I think the pink colour of the Rajasthan Royals uniform looks good on me. The ground was a bit tricky and the ball was turning,. I really enjoyed bowling. My job was just to throw the ball in the place and let the ground do the rest."

He also said "You can never take anything for granted in cricket. No matter what the score is you have to work play your shots and give it your all."

This makes his celebration more meaningful. It was not about getting a wicket it was about getting a wicket against the team he used to play for.

Ravindra Jadeja did a job in the game.

He got two wickets. Only gave away eighteen runs in three overs. He got Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan out. He helped his team restrict Chennai Super Kings to 127 runs. The Rajasthan Royals bowlers did a job with help, from Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.