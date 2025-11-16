Why Did RCB Leave Liam Livingston Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Head Coach Andy Flower Reveals Reason

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a strategic call to release England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Not only Livingstone, RCB also players like Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee and freed up INR 8.75 crore in their auction purse (bringing it to INR 16.4 crore total).

While RCB retained a strong core including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (captain), Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal, the decision on Livingstone stood out as their most notable overseas departure.



Liam Livingstone's Performance In IPL 2025

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs. 8.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he had a disappointing season despite RCB's overall success.

In 10 matches, Livingstone scored just 112 runs across eight innings at an ordinary average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 133.33 - below his explosive reputation as a power-hitter. With the ball, he featured in five innings, claiming only two wickets at an economy rate of 8.44.

Livingstone was dropped from RCB's playing XI in the middle of the tournament and was later recalled in place of injured Tim David during the knockouts.

Andy Flower Opens Up On Liam Livingston's Release

RCB head coach Andy Flower has opened up about the emotional side of releasing Liam Livingston while underscoring the strategic rationale.

"It's sad to let go of Liam Livingston. He played a very important role for us last year, he was one of the all rounders that represented RCB and played a pivotal role in the final. I really enjoyed my interactions with Livvie," said Flower.

"I've worked with him since he was a youngster in the England Academy so I know him quite well. I trust him and it was really nice to see him come back to somewhere near his full potential in the English season in The Hundred. He played superbly and led very well. It's so sad to say goodbye to Livvie for the moment, but we love him and we will be watching and hoping that he does outstandingly well and I'm sure he will," he added.