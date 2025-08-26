Rohit Sharma recently opened up about the mental and physical challenges that led to his retirement from Test cricket. Announcing his retirement in May 2025, Rohit revealed during a CEAT event that playing Test cricket for five days requires remarkable longevity and is mentally exhausting. He explained,

“Test cricket demands longevity. You’ve got to last five days. Mentally, it’s very challenging and draining as well.”

Rohit reflected on his formative years in Mumbai, where even club matches lasted two or three days, preparing him for the rigors of long-format cricket. He said,

“In Mumbai, even club matches go on for two or three days. We are brought up that way. It trains you from a young age to deal with long-form cricket and to respond to tough situations.”

His decision to retire came as a surprise to many, especially since it followed only a year after he stepped away from T20 Internationals, where he enjoyed significant success. Rohit’s Test career spanned 67 matches in which he amassed 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries, with an average of 40.57. Despite his elegance and leadership qualities, recent lean form and rising competition contributed to his choice.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed rumors about Rohit also retiring from ODIs, reaffirming that he and Virat Kohli plan to continue in this format. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla clarified,

“When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Our policy is very clear BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to make his own decision.”

Rohit’s retirement from Test cricket also follows a challenging ICC World Test Championship campaign and form struggles during the 2024-25 Australia series. Former India coach Ravi Shastri expressed that Rohit could have potentially extended his Test career, especially after India’s series loss to Australia, but Rohit chose to prioritize his mental well-being and limited-overs cricket focus.This revelation about the mental drain of Test cricket highlights the immense demands placed on modern cricketers and why some opt to prioritize shorter formats while exiting the grueling five-day game. Rohit Sharma’s graceful exit from Tests marks the end of an era for Indian cricket but his contributions in all formats remain invaluable. Shubman Gill took the captaincy baton in England series drawing series 2-2 against Ben Stokes side.