/Why did Shashank Singh leave Chhattisgarh for Puducherry? Punjab Kings star reveals major reasons

Punjab Kings (PBKS) allrounder Shashank Singh has officially ended his seven-year association with Chhattisgarh ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season and will represent Puducherry. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Shashank following a formal request from the batter.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Shashank cited lack of clarity, a breakdown in communication, and perceived disrespect from state officials as the primary motivators behind his decision to leave.
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Omission Without Explanation
Shashank, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, revealed that he was unexpectedly left out of the 2026 Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) and excluded from the state probables' pre-season conditioning camp.
"This has been brewing for a while. I tried to engage in dialogue with the state association officials soon after the IPL season, but I didn't receive any response," Shashank told Cricinfo.
"They didn't have a proper explanation for why I was excluded from the [2026] Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. They didn't tell me why I wasn't considered for the conditioning camp for the state probables.
I'm not saying you give me preferential treatment, but someone who won the BCCI award for the best domestic white-ball allrounder [for 2023-24] at least deserves some clarity, not ridicule," he added.
Questions Over Commitment During Injuries
The friction reportedly began during the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy. After suffering a Grade 2 shoulder strain while fielding against Mumbai, Shashank came out to bat despite the injury. However, association officials reportedly questioned his commitment to the state team.
"Scans revealed a Grade 2 shoulder strain, which our physio was privy to, but the association officials felt I simply wasn't interested. I batted despite the injury in that match, but obviously they didn't see it the same way," he said.
Lack of Support During White-Ball Prep
Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shashank suffered a thumb fracture in a net session with Prasidh Krishna at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He alleged that the CSCS offered no backing or support during his recovery phase.
"Just before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for some conditioning and batting prep - an initiative I had taken on my own since I'm not a contracted player. During that stint, in one of the sessions, I got hit on the thumb by Prasidh Krishna and sustained a fracture," said Shashank.
"At the time, doctors even felt I'd be touch-and-go for the IPL. But it wasn't enough to convince Chhattisgarh officials that it was serious enough," he added.
When asked about Shashank's claims, a senior CSCS official stated to Cricinfo:"The player had requested the NOC, which has been issued. Whatever else he has said are his views, and the association does not want to make any further comment on the matter."
Shashank, who previously switched from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh in 2019 for better opportunities, will now begin a new chapter with Puducherry as he shifts his focus toward white-ball cricket.
After enduring several injuries over the last year, Shashank plans to play only white-ball cricket for at least the next season, as he feels it offers him the best chance to succeed as an all-rounder.
"In red-ball cricket, I tried my best to play as an allrounder, but my body didn't allow it, and I'm tired of trying to convince people of this. That is the reason why I only want to focus on white-ball, and Puducherry fortunately agreed to this request of mine before we got down to the paperwork," he said.
"Puducherry is a fresh start. I'm hoping to rediscover my white-ball proficiency after having fully recovered from my injuries," he added.
During his seven-year stint with Chhattisgarh, Shashank featured in 24 first-class matches, scoring 905 runs at an average of 29.19. He enjoyed greater success in List A cricket, amassing 927 runs in 31 games at an average of 40.30 and an impressive strike rate of 111.95, while also claiming 35 wickets.
In T20s, he played 42 matches, scoring 653 runs at a strike rate of 129.30 and taking 18 wickets.
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