Why Did Shivam Dube Win the Impact Player Award Against UAE in Asia Cup 2025?

India’s Asia Cup campaign kicked off with a bang as all-rounder Shivam Dube showcased his match-winning abilities against UAE, earning the prestigious Impact Player award and igniting celebrations inside the Indian dressing room.

Dube’s Match-Turning Spell

Shivam Dube delivered a sensational bowling performance, taking 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 2 overs, dismantling UAE’s middle order with precision. The Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, who has been a long-time supporter of Dube’s evolution as a genuine all-rounder, presented him with the Impact Player medal, replacing the team’s usual Best Fielder recognition.

A BCCI video captured the post-match celebrations, with teammates playfully teasing Dube for a potential speech or even a dance performance. Amidst whistles and laughter, Dube grinned, taking the jokes in stride, reflecting the camaraderie and light-hearted atmosphere of the squad.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiery Comeback

Before Dube’s heroics, it was Kuldeep Yadav who set the tone. Returning to the Indian side after missing the entire England Test series, Kuldeep picked up 4 wickets, including an astonishing 3 wickets in his very first over, leaving UAE reeling at a mere 57 all out in just 13.1 overs.

The lethal combination of Kuldeep’s left-arm wrist-spin and Dube’s sharp medium pace ensured that UAE’s batsmen barely had time to settle, highlighting India’s formidable bowling depth and strategic planning under coach Rahul Dravid.

Dube’s Emergence as a Reliable All-Rounder

Shivam Dube’s performance reinforced his growing reputation as a dependable all-rounder for India. Morkel had consistently emphasized Dube’s potential to bowl his full quota of four overs, and his ability to dismantle UAE’s batting lineup was a testament to that vision.

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup, Dube’s enhanced bowling skills had been a talking point, and this match provided the perfect showcase. His three-wicket burst not only turned the game in India’s favor but also demonstrated his value as a finisher with both bat and ball.

India’s Record-Breaking Chase

Chasing a modest target, India’s batters wasted no time. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a flurry of boundaries, while Shubman Gill played a composed innings at the other end. Captain Suryakumar Yadav added a quick cameo, ensuring a flawless victory in just 4.3 overs, marking India’s fastest successful T20I chase.

The dominant display highlighted India’s balanced combination of firepower, technique, and tactical acumen, sending a strong message to the rest of the Asia Cup competitors.

Dressing Room Banter and Team Spirit

Off the field, the celebrations were just as memorable. Teammates cheered, laughed, and playfully demanded a speech or dance from Dube, reflecting the tight-knit camaraderie and youthful energy within the squad. Such moments underscore the positive team culture that has become a hallmark of India’s cricketing setup.