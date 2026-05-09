'Why did we get those six wins': Virat Kohli sends strong warning to RCB after defeat to bottom-placed LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru launched their title defense with significant authority, showcasing dominance across both departments during the initial stage of the tournament. Nevertheless, the team has experienced a recent decline in momentum, suffering three losses in their last five appearances. The most recent setback occurred on Thursday against the bottom-ranked Lucknow Super Giants, a result that prevented RCB from ascending to the top of the standings. Beyond the results, the team's loss of their trademark clinical edge and sharp fielding has become a primary concern, as lapses in concentration have allowed opponents to seize control during pivotal match phases.

The loss to LSG has intensified the pressure on the squad, which now requires a minimum of two victories from their final four league fixtures to guarantee a place in the playoffs. In the aftermath of the game, former captain Virat Kohli addressed the team with a powerful speech intended to restore the intensity and psychological approach that fueled their six earlier victories.

“Why did we get those six wins? Because we were enjoying, and we were only worried about our standards, and we’re not even looking at the opposition," Kohli remarked in a video published by the franchise.

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Kohli emphasized that the players should approach their upcoming matches with a sense of fun and high energy, regardless of the team they are facing.

“And I want to see absolute enjoyment and excitement to get back in the park, regardless of what the jersey colour on the other side is," he added.

Kohli Dismissed by Prince Yadav

The match also featured a rare failure for Kohli during Bengaluru's pursuit of a 213 run target. He was dismissed for a two ball duck by Prince Yadav, who executed a sophisticated plan to remove the veteran batter. After delivering a ball that moved away to keep Kohli cautious, Prince followed up with a delivery that nipped back sharply, catching the former captain completely off guard. Kohli appeared visibly shocked by the dismissal, lingering at the crease in silence before eventually exiting the field.

RCB next matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have four crucial league matches remaining in IPL 2026. They begin with a clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on May 10, followed by a home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13, also in Raipur. Their third assignment takes them to Dharamshala to face Punjab Kings on May 17, before wrapping up the league stage against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on May 22. With their playoff berth still not secured, RCB will need to perform consistently across these four fixtures to confirm their spot in the knockouts.

IPL 2026 Points Table Standings

The current rankings following the DC vs KKR fixture are as follows:

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0.737 14

2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 0.571 13

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 1.234 12

4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0.510 12

5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12

6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0.151 10

7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9

8 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 -1.154 8

9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6

10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 -0.934